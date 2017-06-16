Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: Mithunda has more to him than dance moves, meet the real him

Happy Birthday Mithun Chakrabarty: The actor danced his way to stardom in 1982 film, Disco Dancer and till today proudly sits on the throne of Bollywood’s ‘Disco Dancer’. Happy Birthday Mithun Chakrabarty: The actor danced his way to stardom in 1982 film, Disco Dancer and till today proudly sits on the throne of Bollywood’s ‘Disco Dancer’.

Mithun Da aka Mithun Chakraborty is perhaps one of the few Bollywood actors who won the hearts of many with his charismatic screen presence. Though his dialogue from the film Gunda, “Itihaas badalne waale ka naam, kabhi itihaas mein nahin hota hai (the one who changes history, is the one who never finds his name in history),” holds true for many.

Mithun didn’t meet the same fate. His name will be written in bold letters when the history of Indian cinema will be written. The actor danced his way to stardom in 1982 film, Disco Dancer and till today his unique dance steps make him proudly sit on the throne of Bollywood’s ‘Disco Dancer’.

But what remain an unknown fact for many is that before rising to fame with “I am a disco dancer”, his impeccable acting skills brought him accolades in his debut movie, Mrigayaa (1976). Mithun Da won the first of his three National Awards for Best Actor for Mrinal Sen directorial Mrigayaa. While many gush over his dancing style and try to recreate his iconic steps on the dance floor, only a few are acquainted with his story of rags to riches which is a perfect example of patience and hard work winning over every other negative force.

Today, as the tall, dark and the handsome man of the tinsel town Mithun Chakraborty who is only ageing backwards turns 67, we revisit the past to bring to you a collection of some of his iconic works out of his total 350 films.

1. Mrigayaa (1976): Mithun Chakrobarty’s took a flight with Mrinal Sen’s critically acclaimed film Mrigayaa. In the film, Mithun essayed the role of Ghinua, a tribal archerer. The film was based on a short story by Oriya writer Bhagbati Charan Panigrahi and was set in colonial India of the 1930s. Mithun’s realistic acting in the film got him the much deserved National Award for Best Actor and the film too won the National Award for Best Film.

2. Agneepath (1990): Mithun as a South Indian Krishnan Iyer MA stole the show despite sharing the screen with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the cult-classic. His performance in the crime drama flick earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

3. Tahader Katha (1992): The generation today might remember Mithun only as a quirky Disco Dancer but what they don’t know is that the very talented actor won his second National Award for the intense role of an Indian freedom fighter who is released from prison after 11 years for killing a British officer in the film, Tahader Katha. Anyone who claims to be a die-hard fan of the actor must watch the film.

4. Disco Dancer (1982): Mithun’s character in the film, ‘Jimmy’ brought him the much needed commercial success. The movie became a blockbuster not only in India but also in the foreign countries. It also gave Mithun his two names in the tinsel town, Jimmy and Disco Dancer.

5. Guru (2007): In his second innings on the silver screen, Mithun Chakraborty returned as Manik ‘Nanaji’ Dasgupta in Mani Ratnam’s Guru which also starred Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His acting in the film appeared as if he owned his character and it was his this dedication towards his work which won him Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Happy Birthday Mithun Da!

