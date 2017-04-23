Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and others wish the Aligarh actor

Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: The actor turned 48 today. Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: The actor turned 48 today.

Manoj Bajpayee turned 48 today. His name is considered among the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. Manoj has demonstrated his acting chops in films like Satya, Shool, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur and Pinjar. Bollywood celebrities wished him on the occasion of his birthday. His co-actors in Naam Shabana Anupam Kher and Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to wish the actor. Anupam, who has also worked with Manoj in Special 26 wrote, “Happy birthday to Talented Mr. @BajpayeeManoj. Love, Peace & Happiness Always.”

Taapsee tweeted, “Happy birthday to a man who is opposite to everything u remember seeing him on screen! To the humorous and ever so lively @BajpayeeManoj.” Manoj’s Aligarh co-star Rajkummar Rao also wished the actor on his birthday. Rajkummar tweeted, “A very happy birthday to the daddy of acting @BajpayeeManoj You’re a rockstar sir. Love you.”

Actor Neha Sharma wrote on Twitter, “@BajpayeeManoj happy happy birthday to one of the finest actors we have and one of the warmest people I have met..stay blessed.” Director Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday @BajpayeeManoj keep shining. Keep smiling.”

Divya Dutta wished Manoj too. She tweeted, “Happy happy bday @BajpayeeManoj !!! The treat is due!!meet soon!! Lots of lv n a super year!!—divya dutta.” Aligarh director Hansal Mehta tweeted, “He keeps growing younger and keeps getting better with every passing year. A very happy birthday to my dearest @BajpayeeManoj!.”

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Dev wrote, “A very happy birthday @BajpayeeManoj !More power to your craft & creativity!Keep enthralling us with your talent.. biiig hug!”

Manoj Bajpayee’s 2016 film Aligarh had brought him both critical and commercial acclaim. The film with a sensitive plot proved why he is one of the best performers Bollywood has today. However, the actor missed out on a National Award for the same film this year, leaving many disappointed. We hope that Manoj wins one soon. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday.

