Happy Birthday Manisha Koirala: Before we see her in Sanjay Dutt biopic, here’s recounting her blockbuster musical hits

After winning her battle with cancer, Manisha Koirala is set to return with the much-awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic in which she plays Sanjay’s mother and legendary actor Nargis Dutt. Manisha turns 47 today, and before she arrives with her next film, here we give a throwback to her best performances. These films prove why we call Manisha a stellar performer, who continues to rule our hearts even today.

1942: A Love Story (1994): The film was highly acclaimed for its music, cinematography, lyrics, patriotism and casting. The film was surely a turning point in the career of its leading lady Manisha Koirala. The film was music maestro Rahul Dev Burman’s last work, and hence remains etched in our memories.

Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995): Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala made an unusual pairing in this romantic tale which brought back the belief that love can conquer everything and win over situations eventually. Needless to say Aamir and Manisha were magic on screen. Their effortlessness in emoting their feelings touched hearts of their fans. And how can we forget the songs. From “Raja Ko Rani Se” to “Dil Mera Churaya Kyun”, the music was soulful. You cannot help but sing along.

Bombay (1995): A socio-political drama with a musical backdrop, Bombay had all the elements required for a hit film, and Manisha Koirala added to its success. The film, which was centered around the Bombay Riots and the events between December 1992 and January 1993 in India, in the backdrop of the Babri Masjid controversy, made it to the list of best films that Indian film industry has had till date.

Khamoshi: The Musical (1996): Manisha played the perfect daughter to her deaf and mute parents. She was not just their voice and soul but even the heart of this highly emotional drama directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her romance with Salman Khan was something we don’t get to see everyday, due to its subtle and unspoken beauty.

Dil Se (1998): Manisha and Shah Rukh Khan brought the concept of unrequited and one sided love and the fear of losing someone dear. The two actors were extremely convincing with their characters. This film was yet another musical blockbuster of Manisha and marked the debut of Preity Zinta, who won the Best Debut award. It is even an important movie in the career of SRK.

Mann (1999): Aamir and Manisha were back on-screen and their audience could only rejoice. While their hit pairing became one of the reasons for its success, the entire concept of how love does not see one’s weakness or failure as concept won hearts.

