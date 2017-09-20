Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhatt: Bollywood is forever in your debt for introducing these talented stars

Mahesh Bhatt turns 69. (Photo credit: Express Archive) Mahesh Bhatt turns 69. (Photo credit: Express Archive)

With films like ‘Arth’ (1982), ‘Saraansh’ (1984), ‘Daddy’ (1989), ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ (1991), ‘Sadak’ (1991), ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ (1993) and ‘Zakhm’ (1999), Mahesh Bhatt etched his name in the highest echelons of Bollywood. Even for millennials, Mahesh Bhatt is a director of vision, a man whose concepts are bold, maybe controversial but takes you through a nail biting journey at the theaters. He has tried his hands at every genre and has come out successful. For someone who dreams to be an actor in a true sense, Mahesh Bhatt is a dream to be associated with. While many have failed to impress and become a Mahesh Bhatt product, a few actors have been quite lucky and went on to become stars.

Anupam Kher in Saaransh (1984): While for many debuting with a character double his/her age would have been an issue, Anupam Kher took up the challenge and it went on to become the best character or role he has ever donned on screen. At the age of 28, Anupam played a father who must be in his 60s.

Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal in Aashiqui (1990): They did appear in a few films after making their debut with the musical hit Aashiqui but for both the actors, their claim to fame is the role they had played in this film. Even now, irrespective of the generation you belong to, we are sure you know the songs and the story by heart.

Sushmita Sen and Manoj Bajpayee in Dastak (1996): This was the first time when Hindi cinema audience was getting to see a story about an obsessive lover. Sushmita Sen was in news for winning the beauty pageant and Manoj Bajpayee was new to the glamour world. Sushmita instantly became a star while Manoj’s presence made the audience feel that he is going to stay in the industry for long time to come.

Bipasha Basu in Raaz (2002): Well, it would be wrong to say that Mahesh Bhatt launched Bipasha. Raaz was her second film but yes, it changed the course of her career.

Mallika Sherawat in Murder (2004): Indian film industry had just started exploring erotic thrillers when this bold beauty was introduced to the world of cinema by Mahesh Bhatt. She instantly created a rage among the audience. Emraan Hashmi also got his ‘Serial Kisser’ tag from this film.

Kangana Ranaut in Gangster (2006): Kangana Ranaut, who is tagged as the fiery queen of Bollywood today, was just a teen back then and stunned the industry with the way she out did herself on screen as a vulnerable and complex character. No one had thought that a newbie would be able to carry off such a role.

Check out some unseen photos of Mahesh Bhatt:

(Picture credit: Express Archive) (Picture credit: Express Archive)

(Picture credit: Express Archive) (Picture credit: Express Archive)

(Picture credit: Express Archive) (Picture credit: Express Archive)

(Picture credit: Express Archive) (Picture credit: Express Archive)

(Picture credit: Express Archive) (Picture credit: Express Archive)

(Picture credit: Express Archive) (Picture credit: Express Archive)

(Picture credit: Express Archive) (Picture credit: Express Archive)

(Picture credit: Express Archive) (Picture credit: Express Archive)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd