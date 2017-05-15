Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: As Madhuri Dixit turns 50, here are five reasons that make her timeless

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Tezaab, Devdas and Hum Aapke Hain Koun are some of her most memorable films. Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Tezaab, Devdas and Hum Aapke Hain Koun are some of her most memorable films.

Despite staying away from the big screen, Madhuri Dixit still receives hundreds of fan letters on her birthday every year. Cakes are cut across the nation to mark her big day. Madhuri has been the only actor for whom Saroj Khan used to choreograph exclusively. She is also the only actor on whose name we had a film titled ‘Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon’. And if you thought the era of Madhuri is over, ask those who still get weak in their knees at her single flash of smile.

A self-confessed Madhuri Dixit fan, Ranbir Kapoor had called it a dream come true when he got to shake a leg with her in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewali’s song “Ghagra”. While it is said that your career in Bollywood slows down, if not over, once you get married and have kids. But for Madhuri, she continues to gain followers by the day, giving tough competition to her contemporaries including the Khans, Sridevi and others. It would be hard to find someone who doesn’t swear by this timeless beauty.

A diva in the truest sense, Madhuri Dixit (now Nene) turns 50 today. But if it weren’t for the numbers, would you believe this epitome of grace has completed half a century in age?

So what really makes Madhuri, THE MADHURI? Is it her charm or is it her acting? We list down things that makes her the perfect amalgamation of everything right.

1. Smile to die for

You can write poetry dedicated to her smile. And if not that, maybe her smile itself is poetry. Ask those who’ve skipped heartbeats seeing Madhuri laugh on the big screen. It is infectious and addictive, all at the same time. Madhuri mostly wore a red lipstick, which only accentuated that curve on her face.

2. Acting that goes beyond awards

Madhuri is not just about external beauty. She is a powerhouse performer. With films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Anjaam, Hum Aapke hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Lajja, Mrityudand and Dedh Ishqiya, just few of the many award-winning films under her belt, she was the reigning queen of the box office for nearly two decades.

3. Dance which cannot be matched

Madhuri’s iconic dance moves are still copied in films, stage shows, reality TV shows and even by her fans on several occasions. A trained Kathak dancer, her body emotes whenever she shakes a leg. An icon for dancers of every generation, Madhuri was tagged as “choreographer’s delight” by Saroj Khan who choreographer most of her hit songs.

4. Sensuality that can give sleepless nights

Madhuri emoted oomph and sensuality with grace. Her “Dhak Dhak” song remains one of the most sizzling numbers of Bollywood. Her romance with Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, with the sheer play of eyes, made this film so memorable.

5. Family life that can give enough goals

Despite buzz suggesting that Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit dated for a while, the actress always maintained her poise and kept her personal life private. She later chose an arranged marriage, focused on her family for many years and set an example for many. Today she is back in the glamour world and keeps making appearances in front of the camera. She surely makes the perfect family picture with husband Sriram Madhav Nene and her two sons.

