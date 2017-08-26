Happy birthday Madhur Bhandarkar: Five films that prove his prowess as a director

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Madhur Bhandarkar. Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Madhur Bhandarkar.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is known in Bollywood for his films that bring out reality in a way unexpected by the audiences and the stars. And that surely doesn’t happen overnight. Not only does he put in extensive research in his projects, he makes sure he picks up issues and stories that need to be told to the society. Be it Fashion, Page 3 or Heroine, Madhur has made sure that what he presents, matters. Today, on his 49th birthday, we bring to you a list of his films that prove his prowess as a director.

1. Page 3

Released in 2005, this Konkona Sensharma film deals with the life of a journalist, who reports on celebrity news and gossip. At first, it is all high society parties and glamour but soon enough, she discovers the superficial and dual lives of celebrities and the hypocrisy and insecurities they live with. Apart from Konkona, the film also stars Boman Irani, Tara Sharma and Atul Kulkarni.

2. Fashion

While Page 3 was all about Bollywood and its various facades, Fashion belonged to the world of modelling and the nuances of being a supermodel. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse among others, the film was a huge success at the box office and even received rave reviews from critics. Fashion is the story of a young girl who comes to Bombay with the dreams of becoming a supermodel, but soon enough realises that this path will need a lot more sacrifices than she is ready to offer.

3. Heroine

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, this Madhur Bhandarkar film released in 2012 and explored the life of a Bollywood actor, whose career graph is on the decline. And soon, she starts losing a grip on herself due to personal and professional failures. While the film did not manage to lure as many fans to the theaters, it received mixed reviews from critics.

4. Corporate

Revolving around the power game between two leading industrialists, Corporate released in 2004 and was a huge hit among audience and critics. And this time, Madhur Bhandarkar ventured into the world of corporate giants to present the story of an ambitious, career oriented woman (Bipasha Basu) who ultimately becomes a pawn in a corporate war. Bipasha even received a number of nominations and awards for essaying this role.

5. Indu Sarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar’s latest outing Indu Sarkar is all about politics and manipulations, that too at the time of the biggest political event in India after its Independence, The Emergency. The film faced various struggles from political parties before its release because of the similarity of the characters to Rajiv and Indira Gandhi, but eventually found its way to the theaters. Though it received mixed reviews, the film saw decent numbers at the box office.

