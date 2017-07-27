Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Before winning hearts with her acting, she grabbed eyeballs with these ads. See her old videos, photos

Happy birthday Kriti Sanon: Do you remember this face which appeared in various ads before being seen on the silver screen? Happy birthday Kriti Sanon: Do you remember this face which appeared in various ads before being seen on the silver screen?

Born and brought up in New Delhi, Kriti Sanon, who turns 27 today, did her schooling from Delhi Public School RK Puram, and later pursued her B.Tech in Electronics and Communication. At the age of five, she shared the ramp with biggies like Madhu Sapre and Milind Soman. However, modelling was a hobby for her. Kriti found her true calling in Bollywood.

The young actor, with just three films (Heropanti, Dilwale and Raabta) to her credit, has managed to make her presence felt in Bollywood. Come August, she will charm her fans once again with Bareilly Ki Barfi. After her stint as a model, Kriti made her acting debut with Sukumar’s Telugu psychological thriller film 1: Nenokkadine. But do you remember this face which appeared in various ads before being seen on the silver screen?

Way back in 2011, Kriti Sanon was seen in a Vivel soap ad. Ads for Close Up, Amul Ice Cream and Himalaya face wash followed.

Kriti grabbed eyeballs with these ads, and on her birthday, we have dug up some old commercials featuring Kriti Sanon:

See some childhood photos of Kriti Sanon:

Well, also see a few pictures of the hot and sizzling young actor Kriti Sanon here:

We wish all success to the cute, charming and bold Kriti Sanon for her future projects and wish her a very happy birthday too!

