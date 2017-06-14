Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: As Kirron turns 62, here’s celebrating Bollywood’s most bindaas mom

As Kirron Kher turns 62, here’s celebrating Bollywood’s most bindaas mother. As Kirron Kher turns 62, here’s celebrating Bollywood’s most bindaas mother.

Over the years we have seen Kirron Kher play the best mom on-screen in films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Devdas, Hum Tum and Dostana to name a few. Let’s accept it we love her, don’t we? Yes she is dramatic. Yes, she screams a loud ‘nahi’ when she comes to know her son is gay in Dostana. And as Shah Rukh’s mother in Om Shanti Om, overacting is her metier. But while keeping the masala alive, she is one woman you can’t hate because she is, well, a bit like all our mothers and loads of fun. As she turns 62, here is celebrating Kirron’s best roles and wishing for many more to come.

Hum Tum

Kirron Kher is one of the most supportive mothers we have seen on screen. In Hum Tum, she is a constant support to Riya (Rani Mukerji) when she loses her husband. While she secretly wants to find a good husband for her daughter, she never will not let her settle for second best when it comes to marriage and relationship. She frankly tells Karan Kapoor played by Saif Ali Khan, “Beta main apni beti ko na bahut pyaar karti hun, uski tere jaise ladke ke saath shaadi nahi karwaongi.”

In a society where parents hunt for a husband based on the size of their purse, Parminder ji ( Kirron Kher) or Bobby as she preferred, actually saw if a man was worthy of her lovely daughter. Moreover, she frankly enjoyed compliments.

Dostana

In Dostana, she is one of the most dramatic mothers we have seen on screen. She is shattered at the thought of her son being gay and screams the iconic ‘NAAHIII’. But soon she comes around and ready to gift her family kangan and her blessings to John and Abhishek.

Devdas

In Devdas, she is the only woman who sees Paro’s love for Dev each time they come together, but unlike others she doesn’t want them to go their separate ways because they belong to different classes of the society. She is a constant support to her daughter and respects her opinion even when the whole world goes against her.

Rang De Basanti

Apart from Soha Ali Khan, Kirron Kher is one of the strongest characters in Rang De Basanti. She loves each of Daljeet’s friends like they are his own sons, and most importantly never discriminates them based on their race or caste, unlike Aslam’s parents.

Guess we can give her the best mother award already!

