Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 reasons why she is a multifaceted actor and deserves her place as a star

Katrina Kaif started her career with a slew of box office failures and in the beginning even tried her luck in the regional film industry. However, after her first movie with Salman Khan, things got better. After her first project with Akshay Kumar, her choices seemed better and after her first film with Kabir Khan, she had tried her hand at everything. From acting in a commercial pot boiler such as Singh Is Kinng and Partner to being a part of serious intense films like New York and Raajneeti to even a spoof which was a box office failure – Tees Maar Khan – she had done it all. The one thing that has helped her stay strong, from a perspective of an outsider, is her perseverance first and hard work second.

As Bollywood’s Barbie Doll turns 34 today, we list down five reasons why Katrina has evolved into a person with many talents. She has tried it all, sometimes failed, most of the times succeeded. Read on.

Her moves:

There is no one who is as good as ‘Sheila’ and she proved it with her foot tapping numbers like “Sheila Ki Jawani” and “Chikni Chamli”, and most recently, “Kala Chasma”. Her performance in Dhoom 3 song, “Kamli” is one of the many reasons she has amassed a huge fan following.

Her choices:

Her interesting choices of films, especially recently in noteworthy. She took risks when she signed to work with Kabir Khan in New York because the subject of the film was treated in a different manner than usual Bollywood projects. Her being cast in Raajneeti too might have surprised many, but again, why?

She worked with Zoya Akhtar on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and can you deny that she didn’t stun you when they dived underwater?

Jagga Jasoos, her most recent film is probably one of the biggest and most time consuming of experiments that she has attempted and even though the movie had not received much of critical acclaim, isn’t Shruti the most relatable character?

Her humour:

From being nicknamed Jughead, to her style of conversation with Ranbir Kapoor, we see a great sense of humour here. Did you see her sarcastic comebacks and witty remarks when promoting Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor, or even when she had finally made an appearance on the couch for Koffee with Karan season 5? There is a funny person there too.

Her work ethics:

From Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra to Alia Bhatt, everyone has talked about how Katrina has been the most hard working person that they have seen. However, there is nothing that spells work ethics like being committed to a project through thick and thin. Through all the personal upheaval to the point of thinking, even for a moment that the project might be shelved – slow caps for that!

And finally, the many facets that we have come to see after she has opened herself up on the social media, especially Instagram. No. We are not talking about the star selfies and pictures from sets alone. From lazing around on a Sunday to working out on another, she reminds us of every hard working woman out in the world making a place and a name for herself – breaking the glass ceiling, so to speak.

