Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: Raja Babu to Fiza, 10 films which show how she carved a niche for herself in Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor had a tough beginning in the industry. Even though she stepped into movies with a powerful surname and veterans like Raj Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor giving her backing, she wasn’t taken seriously even after doing half a dozen films, until she struck gold with Anari. Initially, Karisma might not have been constant at delivering back-to-back hits at the box office but if we look at her filmography, we are sure to get nostalgic for making all her characters so memorable. From Raja Babu to Fiza, Karisma nailed every performance and became the sure shot hit formula for filmmakers over time. And needless to say, her on-screen pairing with Govinda is to be remembered for decades. As Karisma turns 43 today, here’s a look at how she became more than just a name for her fans.

Anari: ‘Phoolon sa chehra tera’, we are sure you remember this song shot on Karisma and South actor Venkatesh. This was one formative film in the career of Karisma, which eventually drew attention towards this bubbly girl who had the intensity to carry complexities of a woman’s love and the strength of her mind.

Raja Babu: Okay, agreed that it is completely a Govinda film which owes its box office success to his comic timing and effervescent acting skills that made this film iconic but as a co-actor, Karisma was equally strong and supportive. It is from this film that the filmmakers got a hit jodi in Govinda-Karisma. If Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan became our favourite in the 2000s, it was this duo – Karisma and Govinda which ruled the box office before late 90s kicked in.

Andaz Apna Apna: A complete innocent character of Karisma had instantly made a connect with people’s hearts. How she expresses love, that blinking of eyes to emote fondness and of course the song – “Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori”, everything about her character in this film was as iconic as this cult film. Incidentally, this film didn’t make much money at the box office. It was only later that it went on to become a favourite among the youth and we bet all of you remember at least one dialogue from this film. Apart from Karisma, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s camaraderie was another take away from this film.

Coolie No 1: ‘Main toh raste se jaa raha tha’ or ‘Goriya chura na mera jiya’ – this film has more reasons to celebrate as it was yet another fantastic film by Govinda and Karisma. As an obedient and innocent wife, who walks on the path shown by her father, Karisma was absolutely true to her character. And how beautiful did she look in every frame. In that period of time, when Divya Bharti and Madhuri Dixit personified a complete onscreen package, it was Karisma whose talent and beauty came as a plus point to attract audience.

Saajan Chale Sasural: Karisma knew pretty well about how to make her space in a multi-starrer film. With stellar performers like Tabu and Govinda, Karisma refused to bow down to their stardom and rather made her role relatable for all the married women. Without Karisma, this film would definitely have missed something.

Raja Hindustani: Rich, fashionable but soft hearted, Karisma’s character and her beauty came on screen in full blossom with this film. A love story which was beyond class and society, Karisma as a sacrificing and passionate lover, an obedient daughter and a wife, became an instant favourite of all. Her song ‘Pucho zara pucho’ is still fresh in our memories. And of course, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan gave another flight to this film towards its success. It’s one of the most popular films by this gorgeous lady.

Judwaa: Do we need to say anything about this one? The songs from this film are still popular and now the film indeed is on its way to a remake. We think it’s better you refresh your memories with the songs of the film instead.

Hero No 1: Another one with Govinda and a David Dhawan directorial, this one was a remake of Rajesh Khanna film Bawarchi, but with a twist. Karisma played almost a dual personality – hot, sizzling and carefree when she is away from her traditional family where she bumps into Govinda, and homely and a dutiful daughter when she is at home trying to win their approval for the love of her life. We surely loved both her avatars.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai: A friend-zoned lover who expressed her jealousy, obsession and the fear of losing her loved ones, so effortlessly. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was one of the film’s which made Karisma stand out despite the film being a multi-starrer. Her love for Shah Rukh’s character was quite relatable for all those who were caught in one-sided love with their best friends and expected only a little reciprocation from them. Her character of Nisha could not have been done better by anyone else. Oh, and how can we forget her epic dance moves in all the songs?

Fiza: Off-screen Karisma is known for being a friend-like sister but on screen this was the first time when she was not a lover or a wife but a doting sibling who is constantly searching for her brother Hrithik Roshan. It is just amazing how the actor had held the entire act together even though Hrithik was just rising as the new face, still trying to gain popularity among his fans. Karisma was truly the anchor of this film.

Well, we cannot thank the actor enough for making film lovers so content and happy with her performances. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she lived up to the expectation of an actor coming from the Kapoor khaandaan and paved an easy way for her sister Kareena. Karisma has been away from silver screen for a long time now. Her recent films did not do well at the box office but that has not effect her fame at all. Now, her fans are eagerly waiting for her strong comeback.

