Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 7 things you did not know about this celebrity director

Did you know that Karan Johar wrote a scene for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or the fact that his 40th birthday party was called wedding bash? As Karan turns 45, here are presenting some lesser known facts about him.

1. Karan Johar’s favourite destinations is New York. Even though he spent a lot of time in London, he apparently fell in love with the energy of New York City.

2. From the horse’s mouth – Karan Johar’s only vice is shopping. Well, we are not surprised as we have seen all those shoes that he has in his wardrobe. Well, not all. But, atleast the ones that he showed off at Koffee With Karan.

3. Karan Johar, the man who wrote Kal Ho Na Ho regrets not directing the film.

4. The only movie that Karan Johar might remake from his filmography is Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. He wants to do it differently this time.

5. He threw a birthday bash on his 40th birthday, and called it a wedding bash. It was also during this time that he decided to make the youngest film ever. Student Of The Year was Karan’s way of staying relevant to the younger generation. He also knew that this would be worst film creatively. He launched three new actors to Bollywood and they are all successful today.

6. Karan Johar did not like Farhan Akhtar because he spoke too much Hindi, and always spoke about Hindi movies when they were kids. Ironically, today Karan Johar’s iPad is filled with Hindi songs.

7. The reason why Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s equation changed was one scene that Karan Johar as an AD had written for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This was technically when Karan was not really considering getting into direction but costume designing. But Shah Rukh Khan, who was informed that Karan had written that particular scene was surprised that Karan who couldn’t even speak Hindi well had written this great scene. FYI, this is “babuji aap theek kehte hain” speech.

