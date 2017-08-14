Happy Birthday Johnny Lever: Thank you for spreading smiles for 33 years. Here, we pick his 5 best scenes

Happy Birthday Johnny Lever: The ace comedian turns 60 today. Happy Birthday Johnny Lever: The ace comedian turns 60 today.

Johnny Lever has tickled our funny bones for generations. The sheer mention of his name brings a smile on our faces, leave alone his comic acts. Having been around for nearly 33 years, making an appearance in over 300 Bollywood films, Johnny Lever has become an inseparable part of our growing up years. He has the power to bring respite into any high-tension sequence or even turn a villain’s den into a comedy stage. He is an icon who continues to inspire many.

Johnny made his acting debut in 1984. From being a sidekick, to acquiring important roles, the actor made a deep impact in Hindi films. His style of comedy was aped by hundreds, and even finds reflection in several stand-up comedians. As the maestro turns 60 today, we take a look back at some films, which could never get etched in our memories if it wasn’t for Johnny Lever, and his brilliant comic timing.

Baazigar

Johnny Level brought the much-needed relief in this otherwise thrilling murder mystery. It would be wrong to list one scene of him from the film as his best. From the salty tea to nailing the wall, there were plenty which left us falling off our seats.

Khiladi

Another film where Johnny’s presence added some laughter. The actor played the caretaker of the lodge where the murder takes place. While a lot many times, we think that he knows the truth, he only ends up crying over his several kids.

Judaai

Johnny played a wannabe actor and mimicked several stars while doing that. But the best was when he turned a frustrated soul after realising that the woman he got married to, is indeed “Abba Dabba Jabba”.

Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Johnny aka Aslam Bhai as the local goon is more funny than scary, because he is a wannabe actor who even cries giving a demo to Aftab Shivdasani.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Johnny had just one sequence in the entire film, and he ended up tickling our funny bone. Funnily, he appears as a cop who cannot wait to visit the loo. And his desperation gives us a laugh riot.

Have we missed out on your favourite scene? Let us know in the comments section below.

Here’s wishing Johnny Lever, a very happy birthday!

