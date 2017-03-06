Happy Birthday Jhanvi Kapoor: Sridevi’s daughter turns 20 and we can’t wait anymore for her Bollywood debut. See pics, videos

Jhanvi Kapoor turns 20 today. Jhanvi Kapoor turns 20 today.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has been grabbing eyeballs and headlines every now and then. The stunner has turned 20 today and while we are waiting for some special wishes from Sridevi and Boney. Jhanvi’s younger sister Khushi took to her Instagram with to wish her sister, and it is too adorable. But before we tell you who said what for the beautiful star kid, here are the reasons why we think she is a rising star of Bollywood.

What do you need to be a Bollywood diva? Style, attitude, and talent? Well, no doubt that Jhanvi has it all. She has got the grace and charm of her mother, Sridevi. The actor has been sharing some stunning pictures of her daughter on her Instagram and it would be totally fair to say that they both are same yet different.

To those who are unaware, Sridevi began her acting career at the age of four and went on to rule the film industry for several years. Jhanvi might be starting off late but, of course, being the daughter of such a talented personality, we can vouch she would not take much of the time to rise above the existing actors.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Now, the next thing you really need to know to be able to become a big star in the industry is how to dance. Now, this is a space which is difficult to break because we have some amazing dancers in the industry, from Disha Patani to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. However, Jhanvi has no reason to fear them at all because we have seen her groove like a star. At an event in Hyderabad, the actor was seen doing some Bollywood famous latka-jhatka with rumored boyfriend Akshat Rajan.

Check out Jhanvi Kapoor’s dance moves:

You also need to have a good start to put a strong foot in the industry. Well, Jhanvi has even that. The star-kid will be launched by none other but the ace director Karan Johar. The news was confirmed by Boney Kapoor who said that his daughter might appear in Marathi film Sairat’s remake. That’s amazing, isn’t it?

Check out her recent pictures:

As far as socialising is concerned, Jhanvi has been making appearances at every gathering of Bollywood.

Also read | Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi is partying with her alleged beau. Don’t miss her dance moves

And last but not the least, she has ace designer Manish Malhotra behind her so you know she would definitely be the fashionista of Bollywood. Well, we totally hope that her debut happens as soon as possible.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd