Happy Birthday Jeetendra: Ekta Kapoor shares an adorable selfie with father, see pics

Veteran actor Jeetendra is celebrating his 75th birthday today. The actor who has starred in several hit Hindi films like Himmatwala, Parichay and Tohfa is looking ahead to celebrate his birthday with close friends and family. Daughter Ekta Kapoor shared some adorable pictures with Jeetendra last night.

Going by this picture, Ekta is seen with a beaming Jeetendra and his wife Shobha Kapoor. Ekta captioned the picture as, “to my main man!!! Fathers who build their daughters build a nation! Thanks for being my biggest strength !! 75years of awesomeness ! Happie bday.” Ekta shared yet another picture and captioned it as, “On d way to Ajmer wid d bday boy!!!!!! Alhamdulilah.”

However, it seems Tusshar Kapoor has given a miss to the birthday party. Tusshar is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. But we hear that Jeetendra’s grandson Laksshya will be attending the birthday celebration. Earlier, Jeetendra told Mumbai Mirror that his grandson Laksshya will be joining the celebration in Jaipur. The party is being organised by Jeetendra’s wife Shobha Kapoor.

“My high is that my nine-month-old grandsons Laksshya is coming with me. Earlier, Tusshar was supposed to take him to Hyderabad where he is shooting Golmaal Again. Now, he has agreed to let Laksshya accompany Shobha and me to Jaipur. That is my birthday gift. I will get a week-long vacation with my baby. The other high is that four of my childhood friends, with whom I spent my adolescence, are flying in from Denmark and the US. Shobha and I, my friends and their wives were all dating around the same time. So we go as far back as 56 years. How Shobha is going to manage such a large affair beats me,” Jeetendra was quoted in the interview.

Jeetendra has in recent times appeared on TV shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He has also judged Dancing Queen along with Hema Malini.

