Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan shares a rare side of his mother with an adorable message. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan has the sweetest birthday message for his mother Jaya Bachchan. The actor posted an adorable throwback picture of Jaya, who has turned 69 today. Abhishek wrote, “Happy birthday Ma. No matter what one writes, it’ll never be enough to be able to express what you mean to me. I Love you!” The picture is of the times when Jaya was young and was just exploring her way through stardom, her way towards becoming one of the leading actors on the silver screen.

Jaya is one of the most legendary actors Bollywood ever had. The powerhouse performer has worked with veterans like Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar among others. Not many know that her career began at the age of 15, with Satyajit Ray’s Bengali film Mahanagar. Since then, the actor never looked back and established her strong footing in the film industry with iconic films like – Guddi (1971), Anamika (1973), Parichay (1972) and many others.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s picture:

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also took to Twitter to wish her friend. She wrote, “Salgirah mubarak #JayaBachchan i joined films bcoz of FTII film Suman in which u played the lead with such freshness🙏”

Salgirah mubarak #JayaBachchan i joined films bcoz of FTII film Suman in which u played the lead with such freshness🙏 pic.twitter.com/o511ZXQFXd — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 9, 2017

For kids who were born in 90’s, she is remembered as the mother in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho. We are sure she did leave her fans teary-eyed with her heart wrenching roles in all her films. She was the perfect mother in K3G, and even pulled-off a single-working mom in Kal Ho Naa Ho with conviction.

While cinema-lovers have seen Amitabh Bachchan paired opposite actors like Rekha, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman onscreen, the camaraderie he shared with his real-life partner Jaya still remains a benchmark for happy couples. The duo has delivered several blockbusters like Abhimaan (1973), Mili (1975), Silsila (1981) and Zanjeer (1973), to name a few. Jaya voluntarily took a back-seat from acting and preferred her family over career. For the last decade, we saw her doing selective films, but we wish to see her back onscreen soon. She is still one of the best actor in Bollywood.

