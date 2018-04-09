Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: A throwback to her five evergreen performances

Jaya Bachchan turns 70 today. (Photo from Express Archive) Jaya Bachchan turns 70 today. (Photo from Express Archive)

Actor Jaya Bachchan is one of those rare actors who could bring simplicity on screen effortlessly. Most of her films were woven around trivialities of daily life, which made her fans relate to the actor on a personal level and etched her work in our memories forever. Jaya Bachchan had just the right amount of vulnerability and gumption for portraying next-girl-door characters. Long before they became classics, films like Abhimaan and Mili were the chief staple of audience’s daily entertainment dose. Jaya’s impressionable, unsophisticated act in Guddi was rooted in innocence. Jaya’s silent and gloomy mood in Silsila had its own voice. As the actor is celebrating her 70th birthday today, here’s a throwback to five of her finest works:

Abhimaan: If you revisit Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1973 film, there’s a little voice that squeaks inside you – they don’t make films like these anymore. In Jaya, we see a woman straddling two different worlds of career and domestic life. She is torn between ambition and love. Jaya lent great depth and force to the character. If Amitabh’s grim anger fueled the narration, Jaya’s silent suffering navigated the story to its destination.

Jaya Bachchan in Abhimaan. (Photo from Express Archive) Jaya Bachchan in Abhimaan. (Photo from Express Archive)

Mili: In yet another Hrishikesh Mukherjee movie, Jaya scoops out enough moments to shine. If you ever revisit this film, take a moment and observe how Hrishikesh has woven a great romance between two neighbours residing in the same building. Mili was above all a great romance. It takes its flight in small, needy, dense conversation between Jaya and Amitabh’s characters. Unlike other romantic flicks, the film doesn’t have many songs. Still, it soars high on their chemistry. Their stolen, silent glances speak as much as Jaya’s chatter with her neighbours.

Chupke Chupke: Jaya has a small part in yet another Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore. Jaya yet again charms her way into audience’s heart with her effervescence. As a young biology student, Jaya had spark and spunk in great amounts.

Jaya Bachchan in Guddi. (Photo from Express Archive) Jaya Bachchan in Guddi. (Photo from Express Archive)

Silsila: In this Yash Chopra multi-starrer, Jaya held her own. She played the on-screen wife of Amitabh Bachchan. It’s endearing to see Jaya suffering silently, holding onto her dignity even as her husband is madly in love with Rekha’s character. Jaya is devoid of any glamorous quotient, yet doesn’t falter to put forth her beliefs.

Koshish: The movie has Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar playing a deaf and mute couple as they fight against bigger odds of conflicts, pain and struggle in their marital life, as they try to carve out a niche for themselves in the stereotypical society.

