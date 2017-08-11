Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: From her French abode to fitness inspiration, 10 lesser known facts about the Judwaa 2 star

Latest News
Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: The actor, who made a mark with Murder 2, has been climbing the ladder of success ever since. Currently she has big films like Judwaa 2, A Gentleman and Drive in her kitty. As Jacqueline turns 32, here are some unknown facts about this Sri Lankan beauty.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published:August 11, 2017 8:35 am
jacqueline fernandez, jacqueline fernandez pics, jacqueline fernandez hot pics, jacqueline fernandez photos, jacqueline fernandez images, jacqueline fernandez photoshoot, jacqueline fernandez hot photos Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu in Judwaa 2, and Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman.
Jacqueline Fernandez might be a foreign export to Bollywood, but barely eight years into the industry and she has won hundreds of hearts with her bright smile and flamboyance. Today, she is an integral part of every elite B-town club and has A-listers in her friend circle. Jacqueline has come a long way and with several big banners in her kitty, there is no stopping this Sri Lankan beauty. From being Miss Universe Sri Lanka and having represented her country at the 2006 Miss Universe pageant, Jacky has a lot more to her personality.

Jacqueline made her Hindi film debut with 2009 film Aladin playing the character of Jasmine. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Amitabh Bachchan. Her claim to fame was the item song “Aapka Kya Hoga (Dhanno)” she did for Housefull. Soon, she landed up with meaty roles in films like Housefull 2 and Race 2. But it was Salman Khan starrer Kick which became a turning point in her career. She has movies like A Gentleman and Drive lined up. As the sultry siren turns 32, here are some unknown facts about Jacqueline Fernandez, which might just be a treat for her fans.

jacqueline fernandez, jacqueline fernandez songs, jacqueline fernandez films, jacqueline fernandez dhanno somg, dhanno song, jacqueline fernandez housefull, jacqueline fernandez hot pics Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from the song “Aapka Kya Hoga (Dhanno).”

After graduating with a mass communication degree, Jacqueline worked as a TV reporter in Sri Lanka

The actor is fluent in many languages including French, Spanish and Arabic.

Soon after winning the Miss Sri Lanka title in 2006, Jacqueline featured in her first commercial music video titled “O sathi” by Sri Lankan duo Bathiya and Santhush.

Jacqueline owns the Kaema Sutra restaurant in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with Japanese chef Dharshan. Its continental menu also has items from her grandmother’s recipe book.

jacqueline fernandez, jacqueline fernandez house, jacqueline fernandez inside pics, jacqueline fernandez home pics, jacqueline fernandez actor, jacqueline fernandez pics

Jacky recently revamped her Mumbai apartment. Since she is fond of bohemian theme with colonial elements, the house breathes everything French. While her living room has a monochrome horse painted by Salman Khan which she cherishes as a gift, her bedroom has a Peter Pan poster.

Being associated with PETA, Jacqueline had lent support to ban the carriages pulled by horses in Mumbai.

Jacqueline plans to make documentaries in future about organic foods and fitness. She also has interest in music.

jacqueline fernandez, salman khan, jacqueline fernandez salman khan, salman khan jacqueline fernandez, jacqueline fernandez pics, salman khan pics, kick pics

She calls John Abraham her fitness inspiration. John gives her regular tips regarding good health.

Salman Khan had gifted her a 3-BHK flat in plush Bandra locality in Mumbai soon after Kick, giving way to several speculations.

Jacqueline was a street racer during her days in Bahrain. Her role in the upcoming film Drive takes inspiration from her real life.

Here’s wishing Jacky, a very happy birthday!

