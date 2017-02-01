Budget 2017

Happy birthday Jackie Shroff: Son Tiger Shroff wishes him on Twitter

As veteran actor Jackie Shroff turns 60, bollywood celebs Sajid Khan, Vivek Oberoi and others take out time to wish their 'bhidhu'.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published:February 1, 2017 1:59 pm
jackie shroff. jackie shroff birthday, jackie shroof 60 birthday, tiger shroff wishes father Jackie Shroff gets adorable wishes from B-town on Twitter including his son Tiger Shroff.

Actor Jackie Shroff turned 60 on Wednesday. His son Tiger Shroff, also an actor, believes his father doesn’t look his age.

Praying for Jackie’s long life, Tiger, who recently featured with the Hero star on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan, tweeted: “Happy birthday daddy. Long live the hero! Doesn’t look 60.”

Jackie, who is fondly called ‘bhidu’ by his fraternity members, also received wishes from some celebrities.

 

Here’s what they tweeted:

Anupam Kher: Happy birthday Jackie. You are one person who has always believed in spreading happiness. May you always be happy. Love.

Karan Malhotra: Happy birthday to the loveliest person I have worked with! I love you Jackie Shroff.

Sajid Khan: Happy birthday to Jackie Shroff the coolest, hottest and youngest 60-year-old. Love you jaggu da…keep the engine running.

Rohit Roy: Happy birthday to the coolest dude on the block… the one, the only Dada!! Love you.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Happy birthday to the ultimate ‘chhaava’ jaggu dada! Wish you a fantastic year ahead! You are truly the original hero.

Have a look at their tweets:

Tanishaa Mukerji: Happy happy birthday to the coolest, hottest man! No one does ‘ishtyle’ better than you! Keep rocking!

