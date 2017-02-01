Happy birthday Jackie Shroff: Son Tiger Shroff wishes him on Twitter

Jackie Shroff gets adorable wishes from B-town on Twitter including his son Tiger Shroff. Jackie Shroff gets adorable wishes from B-town on Twitter including his son Tiger Shroff.

Actor Jackie Shroff turned 60 on Wednesday. His son Tiger Shroff, also an actor, believes his father doesn’t look his age.

Praying for Jackie’s long life, Tiger, who recently featured with the Hero star on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan, tweeted: “Happy birthday daddy. Long live the hero! Doesn’t look 60.”

Jackie, who is fondly called ‘bhidu’ by his fraternity members, also received wishes from some celebrities.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Here’s what they tweeted:

Anupam Kher: Happy birthday Jackie. You are one person who has always believed in spreading happiness. May you always be happy. Love.

Karan Malhotra: Happy birthday to the loveliest person I have worked with! I love you Jackie Shroff.

Sajid Khan: Happy birthday to Jackie Shroff the coolest, hottest and youngest 60-year-old. Love you jaggu da…keep the engine running.

Rohit Roy: Happy birthday to the coolest dude on the block… the one, the only Dada!! Love you.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Happy birthday to the ultimate ‘chhaava’ jaggu dada! Wish you a fantastic year ahead! You are truly the original hero.

Also read | Koffee With Karan: Jackie Shroff’s only answer for every question is Madhuri Dixit, watch video

Have a look at their tweets:

Happy birthday Jackie @bindasbhidu. You are one person who has always believed in spreading happiness. May you always be happy. Love.:) pic.twitter.com/bBPJ62T1TF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 1, 2017

We still got a lot of love! What matters is the experience and @bindasbhidu made it beautiful 🌟🌟🌟 http://t.co/Hsx21yZWsn — Karan Malhotra (@karanmalhotra21) February 1, 2017

Happy bday to @bindasbhidu the coolest,hottest and youngest 60year old😊 luv u jagguda…keep the engine running..always👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/Eh676FDcV3 — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) February 1, 2017

Happy birthday to the ultimate ‘chhaava’ jaggu dada @bindasbhidu ! Wish you a fantastic year ahead! You are truly the original HERO 🙏😀 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) February 1, 2017

@bindasbhidu happy happy birthday to the coolest hottest man! No one does ishtyle better than u! Keep rocking ! — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) February 1, 2017

Tanishaa Mukerji: Happy happy birthday to the coolest, hottest man! No one does ‘ishtyle’ better than you! Keep rocking!