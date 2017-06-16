Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: Thank you for portraying the true status of relationships today, its complicated

Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: On his birthday, we get to you his list of films which have showcased the bitter truth about humans and the world we are living in. Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: On his birthday, we get to you his list of films which have showcased the bitter truth about humans and the world we are living in.

We know relationships are complicated, especially in these days when people hate to commit but love to hook-up. Living in such a culture, cinema offers a kind of escapism. However, it’s always nice to look at the mirror every now and then to make sure that you are not living in a bubble. While Johars, Chopra and Barjatiya gave us ambitious films with the perfect family, Imtiaz showcased a reality which we all are scared to accept. Imtiaz films are all about you and me, people who are confused and searching for happiness.

Over the years, the director has learnt to offer his thoughts in a commercial package while blending best of both the worlds. On his birthday, we get to you his list of films which have showcased the bitter truth about humans and the world we are living in. And yes, the world is never fair.

Socha Na Tha

Imtiaz Ali’s first directorial was much ahead of its time. The story about how a prospective arranged marriage goes wrong only to end up in the guy and girl falling in love and even running away, was immensely unique yet quirky to watch. To say how relationships are made in the most unusual manner today, was experimented by Imtiaz years back.

Rockstar:

One of Imtiaz’s most emotional stories, this got extreme reactions. Those who loved it, made Jordan their version of Romeo and many could not relate to him. The way Imtiaz weaved love, longing, incomplete bond and a pain that many could relate to, became his most complex work, giving Ranbir Kapoor one of his best films.

Jab We Met:

Aren’t we all like Geet? A bit over confident and living with the belief that it will be all right in the end.

This Imtiaz Ali’s film revolved around a female character, which was brave for a director still finding his way in Bollywood. Geet’s character was relatable for every girl, and Kareena Kapoor had instantly became an idol to many.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor underplayed his character and was a foil to Kareena.

Highway:

Alia Bhatt as Veera stunned everyone with her performance. Her monologue about being molested by her own family reflected the dual personality of society. It made us believe in the truth behind what a person tries to portray and how it is not an easy option to face the truth but it’s the best option for sure.

The director made all of us cry with Alia and brought a rising star out of her. Who knows, without Highway, she would have been doing just those glamourous roles even today?

Tamasha:

This Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor film brought in front the dual life we all are living. We want to be something, we become something and in between this want and need, we lose our charm, happiness and dreams. Imtiaz, in this complicated film, asks you never to give up.

Love Aaj Kal:

This Imtiaz Ali film shows how complicated and confused humans have become in general. They don’t want to fight for what they love and then later crib about it. It clearly portrays how love has changed over the years. The film did justice to its title and became one of the favourite time travelling romantic films for audiences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd