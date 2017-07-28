Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Here’s how Huma made her presence felt in Bollywood

Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: The actor turns 30 today. Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: The actor turns 30 today.

Huma Qureshi turns 30 today. With some exceptional performances to her credit, this Bollywood beauty, who debuted just five years back, manages to take our breath away every time she appears on screen. From a bindass wife in Gangs Of Wasseypur to a prostitute in Badlapur, Huma has done full justice to all her characters. Here are her five powerful performances which prove that Huma is here to stay:

1. Gangs of Wasseypur:

Huma’s debut film Gangs of Wasseypur received a lot of appreciation from critics and audience alike. Despite several noteworthy performances in the film, Huma’s turn as Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Mohsina Ahmad stood out and she definitely became the talk of the town. Huma Qureshi’s performance also earned her Best Female Debut and Best Supporting Actress nominations at several award ceremonies.

2. Dedh Ishqiya

Sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit and Naseeruddin Shah in this black comedy, Huma received a lot of praise for her portrayal of a confidante to Begum Para, played by Madhuri in Dedh Ishqiya. Doing complete justice to her role, Huma also shared how the role meant so much to her, “I am happy that my character of Munia won so much praise. It is a role close to my heart and a deliciously complicated character. I had jitters before the release.”

3. Ek Thi Daayan

Supernatural thriller Ek Thi Daayan, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Konkona Sensharma and Kalki Koechlin, saw Huma deftly play the character of a witch. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics, it proved to be a profitable venture at the box-office. And what especially stood out was the performance of the three leading ladies.

4. Badlapur

Huma was seen in the challenging role of a prostitute in Sriram Raghavan’s crime thriller Badlapur, alongside Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And she didn’t fail to impress fans yet again. The film was also a commercial success, and Huma received the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress nomination too. Delivering a powerful performance, Huma even managed to overshadow her co-stars at times even though she played a supporting role.

5. Jolly LLB

Huma’s most recent release Jolly LLB alongside Akshay Kumar saw her play the role of a badass wife who supports her husband Akshay in getting his life right. But what stood out in Huma’s performance was the genuineness and her perfect dialogue delivery.

Wishing Huma a very happy birthday, we hope that she continues delivering such power-packed performances in the future.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd