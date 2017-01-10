Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: As Hrithik Roshan turns 43, here’s everything that makes him Kaabil

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood’s ‘Greek god’ is all set to meet his fans at the theaters with his upcoming film Kaabil, which releases this month. Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood’s ‘Greek god’ is all set to meet his fans at the theaters with his upcoming film Kaabil, which releases this month.

It was circa 2000 when the Bollywood box office was ruled by the Khans. But there was a certain section, who was done and dusted with the trio and was desperately waiting for a new face. It looked like papa Rakesh Roshan heard them, and a star was born — Hrithik Roshan. After his blockbuster debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Roshan Junior proved why he was the one who could take over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, in every department of the business.

Hrithik has been instrumental in giving us several blockbusters, leaving his producers minting money at the box office. Not just that, he can still make women go weak in their knees. From being a college crush for girls to a fitness inspiration for the guys, Hrithik has won every heart. The year 2016 was stormy for the Bollywood hunk but he is set to bounce back with his upcoming film Kaabil, which looks to resurrect his position at the theatres again.

Blame it on his looks, dancing skills or acting prowess, Hrithik is a complete package. As Bollywood’s ‘Greek god’ turns 43 today, we have more reasons to say why Hrithik Roshan has always remained a trend-setter in the industry, both onscreen and off it too.

Hrithik, the competition

Hrithik’s dream debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai shook the position of all the reigning Khans back then. The then 26-year-old Hrithik swept all major awards and appreciation, there was another newcomer who faced a jolt – Abhishek Bachchan. Another star kid, and a big one, Abhishek made his debut with Refugee in the same year. But we know what happened!

Hrithik, the dance icon

As they say, he dances like a dream. Before Hrithik the star was born, Bollywood dance was more about Govinda’s classic moves, Salman’s convenient hip shake, or Sunny Deol’s ‘dhai kilo’ thumping on the ground. Hrithik redefined all that and introduced cine fans to some real dance moves. He filed for that void of a true dancer. Only Hrithik could pull off a Prabhu Deva choreography in “Main Aisa Kyun Hoon.” Today, no film is complete without his moves. Period!

Hrithik, the risk-taker

Hrithik dared to play a terrorist quite early in his career. When any other actor would try to establish his footing as the romantic-action hero, Hrithik signed films like Mission Kashmir and Fiza, leaving many questioning his choice of films. Later he even picked experimental roles, like a differently abled man in Koi Mil Gaya, a thief in Dhoom 2, a euthanasia-seeking magician in Guzaarish, a revenge-hungry son in Agneepath and an aimless lad in Lakshya. By the way, he even played Emperor Akbar with conviction in Jodha Akbar. He has proved his acting skills every time and pulled off all kinds of the roles. We are sure his blind man act in Kaabil will win hearts too.

Hrithik, the first superhero of Bollywood

For an audience hooked to Hollywood superheroes, accepting a desi one was a challenging act. But Hrithik took that up and arrived as Krrish. He got more love from the kids who could relate to an Indian superhero much better. Though Drona and Ra.One followed, but couldn’t surpass Krrish.

Hrithik, the award snatcher

He owns six Filmfare trophies. He has received at least 145 nominations at various award ceremonies throughout the globe till date. And out of this, he won 136 times. Hrithik’s most nominated films are Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Jodhaa Akbar.

Hrithik, the ‘Greek god’

This is one tag he has been carrying forever and still remains dethroned. Ask him about being called one and he quips, “That’s far from the truth. I have been to Greece and no one recognised me there.” With those kinds of international looks, no wonder we heard talk about his international debut.

Hrithik, the waxed Bollywood star

He is one of those very few to have a wax statue at the famous Madame Tussauds museum in London. In 2011, he became the fifth Indian star to get this honour. When his wax figure was displayed, in no time it became among the most kissed statues at Tussauds. By the way, at 37, Hrithik was also the youngest celebrity to get waxed there.

Hrithik, the fashion icon

Hrithik can pull off anything from casual to formal. He even has a fitness clothing line in his name titled “HRX Signature Collection.” From those rimless glasses in KNPH to cropped tees in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and semi-formal in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik has been one trendy star. Can we think of any more stylish thief that him in Dhoom2?

Hrithik, the fitness guru

His chiselled body is a proof that he is a fitness freak. His day isn’t complete without hitting the gym. Hrithik has proudly flaunted his six packs in films, ensuring nobody goes home any less satisfied from the cinema halls. We don’t blame you, ladies!

Hrithik, the best father

The actor might have parted ways with his wife Sussanne Khan, but he continues to give us major family goals every time he appears with his two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The daddy cool prefers to take his kids on several adventurous trips from skiing to rock climbing. He was holidaying with the boys from Christmas to New Year. And his pictures left us in awe.

Hrithik, the huge hearted man

Not many know that Hrithik spends at least Rs 7 lakh per month on charity work. That’s because he keeps it under personal. Last year he even fulfilled the last wish of cancer patient Nikita Shukla by taking time off from shooting Mohenjo Daro and spending hours with his big fan.

Let this list get even longer. Happy birthday, Hrithik!

