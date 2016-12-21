Happy Birthday Govinda: Actor announces new film, see pics of celebrations

Happy Birthday Govinda: The actor never expected that getting back to where he belong would need so much effort. Happy Birthday Govinda: The actor never expected that getting back to where he belong would need so much effort.

On wishing Govinda the very best on his birthday, he announces Aagaya Hero’s release date. It seems the actor, who turned 53 on Wednesday, is in no mood to hang his boots. Talking about his film, he says that viewers should expect a typical Govinda film. The film will release on February 24, 2017.

Q) It’s been quite some time we saw you on screen, what does it feel like to be back in the world of films?

I was never away, but it was great. I never expected getting back to where you belong would need so much effort. It was difficult and the making of this film went through a lot of difficulties. And I had to take special permission from my wife, Savita to make this film.

Q) What is your most special memory, now when you look back to your life?

I didn’t even have enough money to pay for my rickshaw rides, I used to walk like 18 kms per day just to meet people during my struggling days, this will always keep me humble, and make sure I work harder and better.

Q) What should we expect from your character in Aagaya Hero?

Govinda, you can expect Govinda as you know him! Aagaya Hero is a pure entertainer and doesn’t need much of thinking. I have done some very unexpected action sequences which no one expected me to do since I was quite heavy. But for this film I have worked-out very hard and I like the way I look and feel. My character in the film is a typical hero number 1, you would expect Govinda to be.

See more pics of Bollywood’s Raja Babu, Govinda:

The first look of the film looks quite promising and all Govinda friends will be thrilled. Govinda seems to be making his comeback really special and hence announced its release date on his birthday. We really wish Govinda the best and a lot of success.

