Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Bollywood floods this rockstar with adorable messages

The multi-talented rockstar of Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar celebrates his 44th birthday on Tuesday. Farhan whose last outing as a producer, Fukrey Returns was a smash hit at the box office, has received immense love and wishes on his birthday. Bollywood has poured in some beautiful wishes for this superb singer, hard-working actor and undoubtedly, a flawless director.

Farhan’s Rock On 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter to share her wishes for the birthday boy. She wrote, “Happy birthday FarhanAkhtar !!! Have a fabulous one!”. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy birthday my friend @FarOutAkhtar ..be it on screen or off screen your work is an inspiration. Have a great great day. Big hug & cheers to more laughter Namdeo hupppp & it’s All”.

Boman Irani too shared a picture with Farhan and wished him on Twitter with a message that read, “Happy Birthday, dearest Farhan Akhtar. Your passion is an inspiration to many. Keep it going. Lots of Love and Happiness on your day.” While Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to my biradhar!! @FarOutAkhtar have a super year.”

Sending his warm wishes to the actor, music icon Shankar Mahadevan wrote,”You’re one of the most talented brothers, I know.. Producer, Writer, Director, Actor, Singer, Performer & A Great Friend.

You’ve donned many hats fabulously & may you continue to Rock On for years to come! Lots & lots of love & hugs,”

Check out all the wishes and messages sent to Farhan Akhtar from his industry friends:

Happy birthday my friend @FarOutAkhtar ..be it on screen or off screen your work is an inspiration. Have a great great day. Big hug & cheers to more laughter Namdeo hupppp & it’s All O 🤪 pic.twitter.com/HkW7tnBsYi — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 9, 2018

Happy Birthday, dearest @FarOutAkhtar. Your passion is an inspiration to many. Keep it going. Lots of Love and Happiness on your day. pic.twitter.com/kT8JKknwIH — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 9, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday @FarOutAkhtar sir!!stay blessed and as awesome always!! — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) January 9, 2018

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to my biradhar!! @FarOutAkhtar have a super year. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 9, 2018

Happy birthday @FarOutAkhtar . Have a fabulous year my man — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) January 9, 2018

Happy birthday @FarOutAkhtar Wish you an amazing year ahead! Stay blessed pic.twitter.com/fOgchcCZoD — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 9, 2018

Happy birthday @FarOutAkhtar ! Best wishes for yet another wonderful year ahead! — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) January 9, 2018

#HappyBirthdayFarhanAkhtar – You’re one of the most talented brothers, I know.. Producer, Writer, Director, Actor, Singer, Performer & A Great Friend.

You’ve donned many hats fabulously & may you continue to Rock On for years to come! Lots & lots of love & hugs, @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/cNChuK5Xcl — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) January 9, 2018

Happy happy birthday @FarOutAkhtar big fat hug for a super happy year! 🤗❤️ — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) January 9, 2018

On the work front, Farhan was last seen as an actor in Lucknow Central. Here’s wishing Farhan, a very happy birthday!

