Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: Five times the beauty with brains killed it not just with her looks but words too

Esha Gupta celebrates her 32nd birthday today. She has been making headlines with her jaw-dropping pictures on social media. Like any other bold woman, Esha Gupta too has fallen prey to internet trolls but she has successfully silenced the haters in the most graceful and badass way possible. Here are five times when Esha Gupta slayed with her words.

When she was compared to Kim Kardashian

Esha Gupta’s topless photoshoot had set the internet on fire earlier this year after which she was compared to television sensation from the West, Kim Kardashian. Esha Gupta on her comparison to Kim said, “Kim Kardashian got famous for something else (referring to her nude photo shoot). I never did that.”

On New Year eve’s Bangaluru mass molestation

When Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi’s horrifying comment blaming women wearing short dresses for Bengaluru mass molestation went viral, Esha Gupta came up with a fitting reply. “The only woman to blame here,n she probably would have blamed herself too, is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a jerk like u#AbuAzmi”

When she silenced haters like a boss

“What bothers me is why are people more concerned about my pictures and not what is happening around the world. There is a lot happening in the world and one needs to speak up.”

The way she dealt with all the criticism

On the trolling over her bold photoshoot, Esha Gupta said, “I just laughed it off. The comments only showed the mentality of people who were trolling me which is sad and regressive.”

Her letter to Prime minister Narendra Modi

Like a responsible citizen, Esha Gupta pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help and rescue Indians stuck on the island of Sait Marteen which was left devastated by hurricane Irma.

