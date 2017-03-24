Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: As Emraan turns 38, five films that prove he’s more than Bollywood’s serial kisser

Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Actor Emraan Hashmi turned 38 today. Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Actor Emraan Hashmi turned 38 today.

After Murder and Raaz, Emraan Hashmi got stereotyped as Bollywood’s serial kisser. He has spent his entire career fighting the tag and bowing to it. It took Emraan Hashmi many years and some fascinating characters to get out of the image. When given the right opportunities, Emraan Hashmi didn’t disappoint his fans and audience and went on do some great characters on-screen. As the actor turns a year older today, here’s a look at the five films where Emraan Hashmi was on the top of his game.

The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture belonged to Vidya Balan. Yet, when it comes to performance, Emraan Hashmi didn’t disappoint with his acting chops. The actor provided a right balance of calm and serenity to Vidya’s fiery act. If Vidya floored the audience with her raunchy dance numbers, Emraan lent a poetic effect to the film with his philosophical dialogues. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Vidya’s character wouldn’t have been celebrated if Emraan didn’t worship and adored this woman for an unabashed pride in her own sexuality.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai



Emraan Hashmi played the second lead to Ajay Devgn. The actor held his own as a supporting actor. His act as a small-time gangster whose overreaching ambition for money and power cause a power struggle in mafia world deserve an applaud. The film might have revolved around Sultan’s story, but it wouldn’t have been effective without Emraan’s strong powerful act in the role with shades of Dawood Ibrahim.

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji



Those who think that Emraan Hashmi could only play serious characters, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji broke that myth. The actor played a flirtatious man in this romantic comedy.

Gangster



Emraan played an undercover cop in the movie who develops a close relationship with Kangana Ranaut. His double-faced act got huge accolades from the audience. The film might have belonged to Shiney Ahuja for playing lead character as a gangster, but Emraan held his own.

Azhar



Emraan Hashmi shone in this biopic based on the life of Mohammad Azharuddin. The film might not have done well at the box office, but no one doubted Emraan’s ability. Emraan Hashmi, like all his characters on-screen, did complete justice to this role.

Here’s a wishing a very happy birthday to Emraan Hashmi.

