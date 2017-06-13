Happy Birthday Disha Patani: From ‘Cadbury Silk’ girl to her dance moves, here’s how Disha has grabbed limelight

Happy Birthday Disha Patani: The actor-model hails from Bareilly and was the first runner-up at Femina Miss Indore 2013. Happy Birthday Disha Patani: The actor-model hails from Bareilly and was the first runner-up at Femina Miss Indore 2013.

Disha Patani was just like any other starlet till a few months back. She was a pretty face on the block who was trying to make it big in the industry. But it didn’t take her long to get noticed. Call it her contagious smile or her immensely seductive dancing moves which she keeps sharing on Instagram, or maybe for her rumoured link-up with good friend and co-star Tiger Shroff, Disha climbed up the ladder of internet trends and literally snatched the limelight from other newcomers.

Bareilly girl Disha faced the camera for the first time when she shot for a TVC for a chocolate brand. She soon made her acting debut with Telugu film Loafer. Her brush with Hindi film industry was not in some movie, but in a single titled “Befikra”. The music video also starred Tiger Shroff and while the two matched perfect dance steps, rumours of their alleged relationship also began from there.

Disha Patani with Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani with Tiger Shroff.

Disha’s big Bollywood break came in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Her last film was Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood’s Indo-Chinese project Kung Fu Yoga. Disha will next be seen romancing Tiger in Baaghi 2.

Check out Disha Patani’s pictures from her first photoshoot, much before she arrived in the industry.

As the model-actor turns 25 today, here is a look at her journey and how she ensured a place for herself in the Bollywood circuit.

1. A qualified engineer, Disha has done her B.Tech in Computer Science from Amity University in Lucknow.

2. Disha was a participant in the Miss Indore pageant in 2013. She finished as the first runner-up. This kicked off her modelling career.

Disha Patani was the first runner-up at Femina Miss Indore 2013. Disha Patani was the first runner-up at Femina Miss Indore 2013.

3. Disha’s first brand endorsement was for Cadbury Dairy Milk. She later also appeared in ads Garnier, Gionee, Imperial Blue and Aircel.

4. Disha’s debut in Loafer was received with much appraise from several stars, including filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

5. Disha apparently learnt a Jharkhand dialect called Asuri while preparing for her role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Disha Patani in a still from her debut Telugu film Loafer, co-starring Varun Tej. Disha Patani in a still from her debut Telugu film Loafer, co-starring Varun Tej.

6. Disha was the first choice opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi. But things didn’t work out and Shraddha Kapoor came on board.

7. As per reports, Karan Johar had approached Disha for a film titled ‘No Sex Please’. Even Ekta Kapoor had almost cast her in ‘Vanity Fair’. However, sadly both the projects got shelved.

Disha Patani with Hollywood star Jackie Chan with whom she did Kung Fu Yoga. Disha Patani with Hollywood star Jackie Chan with whom she did Kung Fu Yoga.

8. Disha had left Jackie Chan in awe of her. During the shooting of Kung Fu Yoga, Disha’s acrobatics and gym training left Chan so impressed that he ended up gifting her his personal jacket, which bore his name.

Check out some TV ads which featured Disha Patani.

Here’s wishing Disha Patani, a very happy birthday!

