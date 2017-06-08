Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: Twinkle Khanna calls her beautiful inside out. Here’s how she is celebrating her sweet-60, see photos

Dimple Kapadia is celebrating her 60th birthday with Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar in London. Dimple Kapadia is celebrating her 60th birthday with Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar in London.

Dimple Kapadia is definitely setting some standards on how to age gracefully. The actor is celebrating her 60th birthday today but we bet you cannot guess her age unless you search for it on the internet. At present, she is in London and spending some family time, but her family is surely not missing out on the opportunity to celebrate her day. Twinkle Khanna, Dimple’s daughter, shared a picture with the stunning actor in which both are all smiles for the camera. Twinkle wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world inside out! #birthdaygirl”

Even Twitter is full of praises for the beautiful woman who had once set the screen on fire with her bold beauty. We just cannot get over her pretty face and oomph factor on screen in her debut film, Bobby. Beyond being a great actor and a mother, she has been an inspiring mother-in-law too. If you remember, Akshay Kumar had once tagged her as his best friend during a Twitter chat with his fans. Even Dimple has been all praise for Akshay at various occasions. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dimple said, “Akshay is more than a son to me. What I love about him is that there is never a dull moment with him. He is always up to some nonsense. I remember once I was trying to call a pandit (priest) and called Akshay instead. I didn’t see the number properly and dialled it incorrectly. Someone answered in a sleepy voice and said ‘ek kaam karo apne jamai ki puri seva karo’ (Serve your son-in-law). That’s when I realised it was Akshay and not the pandit. He is mad and very naughty and I love that.‘Akshay is always up to some Nonsense’”

Check out the pictures by Twinkle Khanna and Abu Jani:

Designer Abu Jani shared some glimpse from Dimple Kapadia’s birthday celebration in London. In a short video shared by the designer, we can see Dimple shaking a leg with Abu. Well, it seems Akshay Kumar and his family is having a ball during their London vacations. The actor has always taken off during the month of June to spend time with wife Twinkle and kids Aarav and Nitara. After the vacations, Akshay would begin promoting the film Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The actor has also been working on Twinkle’s debut production film PadMan, which is also scheduled for release this year.

