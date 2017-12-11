Devalued Degree

Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: Bollywood sends warm wishes to the living legend who turned 95

Dilip Kumar is celebrating his 95th birthday today. The actor's admirers from Bollywood took to Twitter and expressed how Dilip Kumar aka Yusuf Khan has been an inspiration to them.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: December 11, 2017 5:18 pm
dilip kumar birthday From Amitabh Bachchan to Farhan Akhtar, actors took to Twitter to wish the veteran star, Dilip Kumar. (Photo credit: Express Archive)
Having a fan is not easy but becoming an inspiration takes years of hardwork for sure. Dilip Kumar is one such star who has all his life, inspired his contemporaries. Shah Rukh Khan has often shared his connect with the veteran actor but on his birthday, other stars from Bollywood, while sending warm wishes to living legend, shared their memories and how Dilip Kumar is an inspiration for them. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “My father always referred to @TheDilipKumar ji as Yusuf Saab…Here they are together, the two great influences in my life in one frame! Wish you a very happy birthday Dilipji! I grew up watching your films & your friendship with my father & both were inspirational!”

Not just actors but Dilip Kumar has been a favourite for filmmakers too. Subhash Ghai shared his wishes on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday n prayers for My ideal my hero my favourite #Dilip kumar @TheDilipKumar I learnt so much from him while directing him in #vidhata #karma #saudagar all blockbusters n deeper experience to know art of screen acting in relation with writer director of a film.”

Check out other actors who took to Twitter to send warm wishes to Dilip Kumar:

Beauty queen Manushi Chillar too wished Dilip Kumar on Twitter.

On his Twitter page, Dilip Kumar’s team shared the details about how Saira Banu is planning to celebrate the veteran actor’s birthday. “On Dilip Saab’s birthday, as we get together as a family with Saab’s brothers, sisters, relatives and some close friends, my thoughts reach out to all the wonderful fans and well wishers for the duas and prayers for Dilip Saab. A million thanks. What are we planning for the birthday, I am being asked repeatedly. Well, for those who don’t know what we have been doing every year-it’s a day when our residence turns into a gorgeous fairyland with flowers and floral arrangements from loving visitors which means a lot.”

She continued, “Every year on Saab’s birthday our house is open all day for friends and family to come and spend quality time with Dilip Saab. But tomm. will be bit restricted as doctors have advised Saab to be protected from any infection. If you have read Dilip Saab’s autobiography you would be familiar with his quote…. that the warmth of the clasp of the hand of strangers who approach him to tell him how much they liked his work is bigger than any award for him. God bless all of you.”

We wish a speedy recovery to the actor and pray for his long life.

