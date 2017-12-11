Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: Bollywood sends warm wishes to the living legend who turned 95

From Amitabh Bachchan to Farhan Akhtar, actors took to Twitter to wish the veteran star, Dilip Kumar. (Photo credit: Express Archive) From Amitabh Bachchan to Farhan Akhtar, actors took to Twitter to wish the veteran star, Dilip Kumar. (Photo credit: Express Archive)

Having a fan is not easy but becoming an inspiration takes years of hardwork for sure. Dilip Kumar is one such star who has all his life, inspired his contemporaries. Shah Rukh Khan has often shared his connect with the veteran actor but on his birthday, other stars from Bollywood, while sending warm wishes to living legend, shared their memories and how Dilip Kumar is an inspiration for them. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “My father always referred to @TheDilipKumar ji as Yusuf Saab…Here they are together, the two great influences in my life in one frame! Wish you a very happy birthday Dilipji! I grew up watching your films & your friendship with my father & both were inspirational!”

Not just actors but Dilip Kumar has been a favourite for filmmakers too. Subhash Ghai shared his wishes on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday n prayers for My ideal my hero my favourite #Dilip kumar @TheDilipKumar I learnt so much from him while directing him in #vidhata #karma #saudagar all blockbusters n deeper experience to know art of screen acting in relation with writer director of a film.”

Check out other actors who took to Twitter to send warm wishes to Dilip Kumar:

With Your original style,your impeccable speech,your contagious smile,your unmatched performances and your unforgettable movies you have embedded yourself in our hearts,we love you and we pray to the almighty for your health, God bless you Sir 🙏 #happybirthdaydilipkumar #legend pic.twitter.com/EUfUOhgRNI — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) December 10, 2017

Many many Happy Returns of the day Yusuf Saahab !! Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a rare picture of two icons – Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. On the latter’s birthday, the actor thanked him for his contribution to Indian cinema. T 2737 – Two maestros ! Iconic picture .. Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar making music !! Love and admiration .. for their immense contribution to Indian Cinema pic.twitter.com/actUtiE4Wj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2017 Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar Saab !! Live Long ‘Tragedy Kinggg” #11thDec #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar @TheDilipKumar 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/lHx2MsUxSh — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) December 11, 2017

Beauty queen Manushi Chillar too wished Dilip Kumar on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @TheDilipKumar Saab! We love you Sir! ♥️ Wish you a long and healthy life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/nRIugU67hg — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhellar) December 11, 2017

Happy birthday to my most cherished, loved and treasured Phuponana! We are blessed to have you in our lives! ❤️#HappyBirthdayDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/ehFIX04AJN — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) December 11, 2017

#HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Sahab.. First Super Star. Legend.. An Institution.. keep smiling for us.. Prayers for your good health God bless — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) December 11, 2017

It’s the KING’s Birthday…. wishing the greatest Indian actor to grace the silver screen.. best of health & long life on his birthday. We love you @TheDilipKumar Sir. pic.twitter.com/4ecD9jwCbc — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 11, 2017

Happy Birthday to my loving brother and a darling actor @TheDilipKumar, who inspired me to become an actor!! pic.twitter.com/yas9D9GO7q — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2017

Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar Sir ..’The Legend ‘..May Almighty bless u wit besttt of health and long Life 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/aQjBI2G8KC — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) December 11, 2017

. @TheDilipKumar Aadaab Yusuf saab, saalgirah mubarak.. wish you good health.. lots of love & utmost respect. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 11, 2017

Happy birthday n prayers for My ideal my hero my favourite #Dilip kumar @TheDilipKumar I learnt so much from him while directing him in #vidhata #karma #saudagar all blockbusters n deeper experience to know art of screen acting in relation with writer director of a film 👍🎥 pic.twitter.com/jUhR0eg9HW — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) December 11, 2017

My father always referred to @TheDilipKumar ji as Yusuf Saab…Here they are together, the two great influences in my life in one frame! Wish you a very happy birthday Dilipji! I grew up watching your films & your friendship with my father & both were inspirational! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/ELppKZkLgU — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 11, 2017

Happy birthday n prayers for My ideal my hero my favourite #Dilip kumar @TheDilipKumar I learnt so much from him while directing him in #vidhata #karma #saudagar all blockbusters n deeper experience to know art of screen acting in relation with writer director of a film 👍🎥 pic.twitter.com/SJBnvyUfbd — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) December 11, 2017

On his Twitter page, Dilip Kumar’s team shared the details about how Saira Banu is planning to celebrate the veteran actor’s birthday. “On Dilip Saab’s birthday, as we get together as a family with Saab’s brothers, sisters, relatives and some close friends, my thoughts reach out to all the wonderful fans and well wishers for the duas and prayers for Dilip Saab. A million thanks. What are we planning for the birthday, I am being asked repeatedly. Well, for those who don’t know what we have been doing every year-it’s a day when our residence turns into a gorgeous fairyland with flowers and floral arrangements from loving visitors which means a lot.”

She continued, “Every year on Saab’s birthday our house is open all day for friends and family to come and spend quality time with Dilip Saab. But tomm. will be bit restricted as doctors have advised Saab to be protected from any infection. If you have read Dilip Saab’s autobiography you would be familiar with his quote…. that the warmth of the clasp of the hand of strangers who approach him to tell him how much they liked his work is bigger than any award for him. God bless all of you.”

We wish a speedy recovery to the actor and pray for his long life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd