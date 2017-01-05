Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: Five videos we bet you don’t remember Deepika was a part of

Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: These old videos of Deepika much before she became a Bollywood diva will give major nostalgia attack. Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: These old videos of Deepika much before she became a Bollywood diva will give major nostalgia attack.

It is Deepika Padukone’s birthday and we just cannot stop ourselves from praising this beauty with the brains. Deepika turns 31 today. She is the daughter of the badminton player Prakash Padukone, was born in Copenhagen and raised in Bangalore. Deepika is one of the few Bollywood female actors who has managed to achieve great things in their career in a very short span of time. Even when the stars were not really shining for this girl, she put in her hard work and dedication to cross every hurdle and skillfully achieve the impossible.

Deepika is one of the highest-paid female actors in India and is cited in the media as one of the nation’s most popular and attractive personalities too. She started her career as a model and in 2008, made her dream acting debut in Farah Khan’s directorial Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In 2012, Deepika gave back to back four hits – Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Her blockbuster Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also became 2015’s highest grossing film. Her performance in Piku, along with Amitabh Bachchan, garnered her the Filmfare Best Actress award of the year, apart from several other honours

In 2015, Deepika opened up about suffering from depression. Later on, she started Live Love Laugh Foundation to help others to fight with the stigma too. And now, in the year 2017, this actor is unstoppable. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which also starrs Vin Diesel.

But knowing all this about her success story, how much do we remember of her early years when she was a struggler too? She did several television commercials, was a part of numerous music videos and even walked the ramp. So any nostalgia dose about the young Deepika can only give make her fans week in their knees.

Let’s check out a few throwback videos that featured Deepika, much before she became a star and started to rule our hearts. You might remember some. And for others, this might jog your memories.

Watch | Deepika Padukone close-up Ad

Watch | Deepika Padukone Liril Orange Ad

Watch | Deepika Padukone Limca ad

Watch | Deepika Padukone in Naam Hai Tera | Himesh Reshammiya song music video

Watch | Deepika Padukone – Levis Strauss signature JEANS Ad

Seeing all this, don’t we love Deepika even more knowing that she has been one completely self-made woman? Here’s wishing Bollywood’s Mastani, a very happy birthday and a great career ahead!

