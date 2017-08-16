Happy Birthday David Dhawan: Movies that make him comedy king of 90s

David Dhawan’s stories might not have been appealing or true but they had the spirit to keep you glued to your seats. David Dhawan’s stories might not have been appealing or true but they had the spirit to keep you glued to your seats.

In today’s age, clean comedies have become such a rare thing. We are living in times when films like Grand Masti or Kuch Kuch Locha Hai are considered comedy. But it is filmmakers like David Dhawan who are constantly working towards keeping cinema clean yet entertaining. In fact, David Dhawan is the only one director who gave back-to-back comedy hits in 90s, giving us memories to cherish for our entire lives.

As he is prepping up to bring back Judwaa (1997) magic yet again with Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2, on his birthday, we recall films that are a major part of every kid who grew up in 90s, films that gave Govinda the status that he is going to enjoy forever and films which do not have a shelf life and we can watch them over and over again.

The moment you would listen to the title of the film, you’ll recall the dialogues, the songs and the epic moments from David Dhawan’s films.

Aankhen (1993): “Oh Laal Duppatte Wali Tera Naam Toh Bata”, do you remember this song? We bet you do! Starring Govinda and Chunky Pandey as brothers, this film was a perfect example of what is known as a Bollywood entertainer. Perfect comic timing by Govinda, amazing dance sequences and songs which you just cannot forget.

David Dhawan’s films were not only commercial hits but also were known for putting an excellent collection of songs together. Watching his films used to be a musical experience.

Here’s the album of the film to refresh your memory and get you in Govinda zone:

Raja Babu (1994): “Mera Dil Na Todo” to “Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu”, Govinda brought class to the masses and became the king of hearts for his portrayal of Raja Babu, a man who isn’t educated but rich and pure hearted.

It was a love story that went beyond the class and status, and in the 90s, it was quite an out-of-the-box and experimental subject.

This was for the first time that Karishma Kapoor and Govinda appeared on screen, and instantly became a hit on-screen jodi. And it was just the beginning. The two went on to feature in many films, and every film was a blockbuster hit.

Oh, not to forget Nandu Sabka Bandu, Shakti Kapoor.

Here’s the album of Raja Babu:

Coolie No. 1 (1995): What happens when a lower-class man falls in love with higher class girl?

Coolie No 1 brought back Karisma’s charisma and Govinda’s sass. We totally love this film for it’s simplicity.

Another thing which was quite constant in David Dhawan’s film was actor Kadar Khan. His instant dialogue delivery and jugalbandi with Govinda was the best thing to watch on screen.

Oh, this film too had Shakti Kapoor as Karishma’s uncle, who is left on Mumbai’s road to never be found again. His role might be restricted but it is eventually a character to remember.

“Mein toh raste se jaa raha tha” to “Husn hai suhaana”, these songs are still a major part of antakshari. Ah, such nostalgia!

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996): “Tum toh dhoke baaz ho” to “Bye bye miss goodnight”, this film was yet another musical jewel. Expression king Govinda was in his elements and Mutthu aka Satish Kaushik provided him able support as the best friend.

As Kadar Khan played the trust worthy father-in-law, this was for the first time that Govinda romanced Tabu, who looked so beautiful in every frame she appeared. The film showcased two different kinds of love. While there was a desi flavour with Karisma who would always trust her husband no matter what, on the other end it was Tabu, a city girl who was careful but instinctive.

Govinda’s act makes Saajan Chale Sasural hilarious and the film can be watched over and over again.

Here are the songs from the film:

Mr and Mrs Khiladi (1997): After a long time, David Dhawan experimented with his leading stars. While Kadar Khan and Satish Kaushik remained intact as a doting father-in-law and a priest, Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla’s pairing was something that the audience had never seen. Akshay’s instant and impromptu reaction, “Abbe bacche ki jaan lega kya”, dialogue has remained a part of our lexicon ever since.

Judwaa (1997): Before the present generation witnesses Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, they should watch the original version starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

A perfect entertainer, and the first film when Salman appeared in a double role, Judwaa was a hit. And if you feel Salman is drool worthy now, he was a chocolate boy back then.

“Oonchi Hai Building” to “Tan Tana Tan”, Judwaa had tracks that make you dance instantly.

Well, there are many reasons why Varun and the other cast of the sequel are scared and nervous about their film. So, find out by watching Judwaa this weekend.

Here’s the album of Judwaa:

Hero No.1 (1997): Kadar Khan as a wealthy businessman, Paresh Rawal as a strict grandfather, Karisma as an obedient granddaughter, Govinda as hopeless romantic and Shakti Kapoor in a cameo, do we need to tell you any other reason why this film was a hit?

Fighting an orthodox family and standing up for love against all odds, this film struck the right notes. Govinda’s unconditional love was as impactful as Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Here’s the album of Hero No.1:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998): No one thought a combo of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan would make for such a blockbuster at the box office. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was known for its dialogues more than the songs or the storyline.

“Tum kya apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam, hum log ko Anarkali samajhta hai be … kitna nacha raha hai?”

And remember Satish Kaushik as Pappu Pager?

David Dhawan’s stories might not have been appealing or true but they had the spirit to keep you glued to your seats, which makes each of these films special.

He made Karisma, Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Kadar Khan stars in their own right.

And we wish, he continues to entertain us with such family comedies.

