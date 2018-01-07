Happy birthday Bipasha Basu: Karan Singh Grover has the cutest message for his wife; watch video

Bipasha Basu celebrates her 39th birthday today. Bipasha Basu celebrates her 39th birthday today.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s monkey love has always made their fans go ‘aww’ about them. And how it could be possible that on Bipasha’s birthday, they don’t do something that is so cute that you would definitely remember them as a perfect couple. Today, Bipasha celebrates her 39th birthday and on the occasion, her actor husband Karan Singh Grover has the sweetest message for her.

The actor posted a video of Bipasha cutting her first birthday cake and wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You’re truly the best kinda girl there is!”

Bipasha gave a preview of how she is treating herself on her birthday. “So this is what happens on my birthday… it’s a Rice Festival🙈Waiting for rice for one full year … it was worth the wait! Yummiest Biriyani courtesy our little food connoisseur @baitalikee ❤️Thank you ❤️All this bhaat ( rice) is putting me in a comatose state,” she wrote with a video on her Instagram.

The couple, who shared the screen space in 2015 horror film Alone, got married on April 30, 2016.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the 2015 film, Alone. Karan SIngh Grover is currently working on his next project, Firkkie, with actor Neil Nitin Mukesh.

