Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: From Circuit to Jolly, 5 characters he made memorable

Film industry has innumerable actors but there are only a few who have managed to break the stereotypes and leave a mark on every genre they tried. Arshad Warsi, the ultimate outsider and the actor par excellence, is one of them. He has managed to win audiences heart and prove his mettle as an actor time and again. Having said that, we still believe that the industry needs to give him his due and explore his talent further. On his birthday, we list the five characters which we cannot imagine any other actor pulling off as effortlessly as Arshad.

Circuit (Munna Bhai series): When you have Sanjay Dutt kind of an aura on screen, it is quite possible that other actors get overshadowed. In fact, playing a supporting role to Sanjay’s hero and making it as memorable, if not more, than his character is a difficult task. However, Arshad could achieve it without a sweat. In fact, his camaraderie with Sanjay ensured that their onscreen jodi became as iconic as Jay-Veeru. Munna Bhai will not just be as much fun without Circuit helping him along.

Ajay Kumar (Sehar): Arshad is known for his comic timings and this has ensured that this 2005 cop drama has remained one of his lesser known gems. The actor plays a police officer trying to rid Uttar Pradesh of organised crime. Inspired by a true story, the film finds Arshad in a fine fettle as a man driven by his duty. If you have not watched it, put it on your list right away.

Babban (Ishqiya): Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi as down-on-their luck conmen, Ishqiya is another franchise which manages to get practically everything right — its cast, its setting and its dialect. Set in a milieu where only shades of grey exist, Arshad again managed to hold his own against seasoned performers such as Naseer, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Jolly LLB: Akshay Kumar may have got acclaim and BO numbers with his turn as Jolly but it was Arshad who brought the street-smart lawyer to life the first time round. Jolly LLB again showed that while Arshad has aced the comedy game, he is equally adept at other genres. In Jolly LLB, humour met context and Arshad ate up the scenery. We still remember his scenes with Saurabh Shukla for their sheer ingenuity.

Madhav (Golmaal): Arshad played the most mischievous friend to Ajay Devgn’s character in the Rohit Shetty directorial. The most memorable moment in this film is Arshad’s mimicry of Rani Mukerji from Black. Can’t think of the scene? Watch here:

Arshad has completed 21 years in the industry and we wish, this year and after, we see him often on screen, entertaining us like this always.

