Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 10 times the Mubarakan star won our hearts with his charm

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: The actor might be just eight films old, but he surely has created a space for himself in Bollywood. His next is Mubarakan along with Anil Kapoor. Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: The actor might be just eight films old, but he surely has created a space for himself in Bollywood. His next is Mubarakan along with Anil Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is quintessential boy-next-door who gives those familiar vibes. Well, blame it on his infectious smile or his deep eyes, which most of the times win the love battles for him. This Bollywood actor surely knows how to win over the ladies onscreen. And as this current heartthrob turns 32 today, we as fans, have reasons to be a part of celebrations.

Arjun might have been born in a filmy family but he had to make his own way. In fact, many critics had initially written him off after his first film Ishaqzaade. Even his second film Aurangzeb couldn’t add much to his kitty, until Gunday came him way. This eventually strengthened his fanbase. Today, he is an eye-candy for many. His female fans are growing by the day, as he continues to make them go weak in their knees. The actor has also won over the critics, one film at a time.

So what really makes Arjun Kapoor different from his contemporaries like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan? Is it his flamboyance or his never-say-die attitude? On his birthday we list down 10 instances when Arjun left a smile on our faces.

When Arjun played that good-bad guy in Ishaqzaade

Ask those who loved him in his debut film and they will swear by his rugged looks and soft heart. The “chokra jawaan” looked fresh and raw, and his chemistry with Parineeti Chopra was worth remembering.

When Arjun flaunted that bronze look and chiseled body in Gunday

Leave aside his weighty issues, and remember his washboard abs and killer attitude in this bro-flick. His chemistry with Ranveer Singh was much better than any of these two had with the leading lady Priyanka Chopra. We can never forget how adorable he looked when the non-dancer in him tried to match steps with his co-stars on “Tune Maari Entriyaan”.

When Arjun’s bromance with Ranveer spilled beyond the film’s sets

They ended up being the BFFs of tinseltown, and still continue to be. From calling each other ‘baba’ to dancing on ‘Dhina-din-dha’ these two hunks have done it all. They revealed this and much more about their chemistry on Koffee With Karan 4. Arjun and Ranveer even went on to host award shows and even get roasted by AIB together, if you remember! Do they need any girls around them? Well, not really. They are enough to leave many jealous rather.

When Arjun wooed us from behind those nerdy glasses in 2 States

If you call it a hit film, we give a major share of its success to Arjun. He got into the skin of sweet, shy Krish who eventually wins the heart of not just the girl and her family, but even conquers cultural diversities. This was one of his best work, and his sizzling chemistry with Alia Bhatt became the talk of the town too.

When Arjun played the perfect house-husband giving many men goals for life

He had no qualms about taking care of the domestic chores and preparing a meal for his working wife, while staying at home. This R Balki film might not have done wonders at the box office, but it surely had a good message, as Arjun left many girls asking for a partner like him. Arjun revealed that he doesn’t like to cook, but learned it for this film. And he got to work with his one-time-crush, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

When Arjun poured his heart out about his family and missing his mother

Arjun’s mother Mona Kapoor passed away over a month before his Bollywood debut. And he has always spoken about missing her and how taking his sister Anshula’s responsibility was a turning point initially. His love for his mom reflects in his ‘Maa’ tattoo. Recently during an interview, he even opened up about how Boney Kapoor’s second marriage to Sridevi came down heavy on him. He is an emotional guy and which girl wouldn’t wish to give him a shoulder to cry on?

When Arjun took all rumours around his personal life on the chin

Arjun has been linked to several actors from Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora to current gossip around his Mubarakan co-star Athiya Shetty. But he has always maintained his cool and never really allowed it to hamper his work. This surely has made all the girls happy – after all he is still officially single!

When Arjun became the recurring guest on Koffee With Karan 5

Any boring episode of the last season of Karan Johar’s chat show got a pump when Arjun made a much-expected cameo. Eventually the audience ended up waiting for his star entry as that became the high point of the episode. He came for Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor and even Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh.

When Arjun questioned Ranbir for sleeping with any of his girlfriend

Karan Johar posed a bouncer question on Koffee With Karan 5 to Ranbir and Ranveer about whether they ever screwed up things with friends by sleeping with their girlfriend. While Ranveer remained in denial, Ranbir accepted and kissed Arjun (that’s how KJo wanted the two actors to do when saying yes as their answer). A shocked Arun asked Ranbir, “Meri waali to nahi thi koi (Was it any of my girlfriend?)?”

When Arjun gave competition to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh in speaking Bihari

No comments on how he played Madhav Jha in Half Girlfriend, but his small gig with Mona Lisa’s husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot when he came to promote his film in Nach Baliye 8, surely became a laugh riot. He looked every inch in character and left even Vikrant impressed.

