Happy birthday Anushka Sharma: Bollywood celebrities wish the Sui Dhaaga actor

Bollywood’s bigshots rang in Anushka Sharma’s birthday on the social media Bollywood’s bigshots rang in Anushka Sharma’s birthday on the social media

It is Bollywood star Anushka Sharma’s birthday today, and naturally, the who’s who of Bollywood shared their wishes for the talented actor on Twitter.

But of course, the day began with a bang for Anushka Sharma as husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wished the actor on Instagram with a picture of him feeding his lovely wife a piece of the birthday cake. This was followed by a torrent of wishes on Twitter.

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt wrote on Twitter, “Happiest bday you beautiful soul! @AnushkaSharma thank you for taking up such an important cause and flying with it. I will be amongst the first people hanging around at the shelter haha. Big big hug!”

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself with Anushka Sharma from the sets of their upcoming drama Sui Dhaaga. Dhawan’s post read, “Happy birthday @AnushkaSharma keep smiling and bringing the change. Your truly a hero. Also eat a samosa today lots of love from mauji, Amma and Babuji.”

Bengali star and Anushka Sharma’s Pari co-star Parambrata Chatterjee also joined the party and tweeted, “Here’s wishing our very own #Pari @AnushkaSharma a very very happy birthday! May God bless you and you grow from strength to strength! May you stay forever young!”

Here are the tweets:

Happy B’day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/WTepj5e4pe — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2018

Happy birthday @AnushkaSharma keep smiling and bringing the change. Your truly a hero. Also eat a samosa today lots of love from mauji, Amma and Babuji 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8Whx1vCYrl — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 1, 2018

Happiest bday you beautiful soul! @AnushkaSharma thank you for taking up such an important cause and flying with it. I will be amongst the first people hanging around at the shelter haha. Big big hug! ❤️💫 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 1, 2018

Happy birthday,Anushka. @AnushkaSharma have a super one — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) May 1, 2018

Happy birthday @AnushkaSharma 😘🤗 wish you all things wonderful 🎂 ♥️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 1, 2018

Here’s wishing our very own #Pari @AnushkaSharma a very very happy birthday! May god bless you and you grow from strength to strength! “May you stay forever young!” — parambrata (@paramspeak) May 1, 2018

Other celebrities who wished the actor include Masaba Gupta and Shraddha Kapoor, among others.

Anushka Sharma herself started the day with a noble cause. The actor shared a post which said that she is going to build an animal shelter right outside Mumbai to provide protection to those who cannot protect themselves.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd