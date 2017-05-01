Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: This commercial actor is an unconventional star

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The actor turns 20-year-old. Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The actor turns 20-year-old.

Anushka Sharma began her career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. Now, in such circumstances, she could be one of those actors who have nothing to do in the film beyond looking beautiful and, of course, sizzle in those Bollywood dance numbers. However, the headstrong girl of the industry was adamant that she wants to be known as Anushka Sharma, and not by the name of her films — ‘woh Sultan wali actor’ or ‘woh Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor’. Over the years, she has made an image of being a bankable actor who can likes going beyond the obvious in Bollywood. On her birthday, we give you the unconventional things about her that we have come across in the nine years of her Bollywood journey.

Smashing debut as an actor: Can we imagine Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi without her? We were all surprised to see the newcomer romancing the king Shah Rukh Khan and holding her own in the debut itself. Her character of Taani Singh or Taani partner went on to gain as much as attention as the star beside her.

Next film with a newcomer, Ranveer Singh: She was still a newbie in the industry, and as a newbie one aspires to do films with bigger stars because that way the road to stardom is a bit easy to drive through. However, she agreed to do Band Baaja Baraat directed by then debutant Maneesh Sharma. She starred with Ranveer Singh, the actor who has the world at his feet today.

Anushka had an unmissable charm and effortlessly carries a character on her shoulders.

Debut as a producer: As a producer, you would aim to mint as much money as possible and might even put your money in projects that might go well with the audience. But Anushka’s first step as a producer was shocking and made all of us doubt how she would justify this role. But when NH 10 released, it left everyone impressed with her intelligence and her knowledge about films. NH10 was a smart move and a turning point in her career.

Even during Sultan, she could have opted for a body double but she did not do that. Instead, she worked on her character nuances and some even said her wrestling moves were better than Salman Khan.

Recently, she spent her day off at a farm house with rescued puppies instead of throwing a party. She is one of the least spotted actors in any page 3 parties, and prefers to mind her own business. She has kept her relationship with Virat Kohli also low key despite the two being followed by a horde of cameras wherever they go.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Anushka Sharma.

