Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Karan Johar wanted Anushka Sharma dropped from her debut. Aditya Chopra refused to listen to him

For various reasons, Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved superstars of today’s time. Not only because she is a perfect representation of an impatient generation that is willing to take a lot of risks and try the most unconventional things, damn all the judgement, but also because she is the bubbly woman we have been longing to see ever since Preity Zinta stopped appearing on silver screen.

Through her films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Phillauri, PK and Band Baaja Baarat, she represents the woman who does not care about ‘log kya kahenge’, rather listens to her heart first.

She is one of the outsiders of Bollywood who has made it big in the industry all by herself. Biggies like Karan Johar confessed that they never expected anything from Anushka Sharma. In fact, he had tried to convince Aditya Chopra to not launch her in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and we couldn’t be more glad that she was able to prove them all wrong.

Karan Johar revealed years later, “I asked Adi not to cast her. When he showed me her photographs, I was like, ‘Are you mad? What are you thinking?’ I would look at her and think what really did he see in her. On the first day of shoot, she was in a bridal costume walking in with Shah Rukh, and my mother was like she looks so lost. I was thinking to myself I’ll have to be nice to her now. Poor thing, she doesn’t know she won’t be left with a career out of this.” Anushka, however, was unaware of the incident and thought Karan was “soc nice.”

Luck and Aditya’s faith in her may have gotten her a chance in Bollywood but not many are able to maintain it. For the last seven years in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma let her works speak for itself.

She comes from an army family, and conquered the Bollywood industry without any godfather when she was only 21. She may not have begun with women-centric roles, in fact her debut in Bollywood had been opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but she owed each and every moment the camera turned towards her.

We have seen her ups and down moments in her career. Remember the time when she was blamed for Virat Kohli’s bad performance. Anyone would have lashed out but she gracefully kept quiet.

Now let’s see some of those moments when she proved that she is nothing but uber cool :

When she had no problem doing this!

Her throwback moments make us wish if only she were my BFF

When she cutely used her pet to promote her film

When she had the best idea for a mirror selfie

It seems growing up is an option for her. Point out one celebrity who can go as crazy like this!

She doesn’t mind stalling work for a little bit of fun on the swing

Seriously just give her an award, will you!

