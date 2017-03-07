Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: As Anupam Kher turns 61, here’s wishing Bollywood’s best on-screen dad

Happy birthday Anupam Kher: The true delight of watching Anupam Kher is in the ‘90s movies. Happy birthday Anupam Kher: The true delight of watching Anupam Kher is in the ‘90s movies.

Anupam Kher is celebrating his 61st birthday today. The actor has played a quite a long innings in Bollywood. Yet, he doesn’t cease to surprise us with his sheer talent. In recent years, Anupam has got both accolades and brickbats for his opinion on politics. However, Anupam remains first and foremost a beloved actor who has been entertaining us for all these years. His recent work carries more depth and the actor seemed to do more serious, strong roles. However, the true delight of watching Anupam is in the ‘90s movies. His quintessential funny, comic roles enthralled us. Whether it was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we saw Anupam donning the character of a warm, understanding father like no other actor. To say that Anupam is the best on-screen dad would not be wrong. We take a look at his best on-screen father roles.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This was perhaps our first introduction to a cool dad in Hindi films. Remember when Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj feels disheartened after failing in college and Anupam tells him, “Your father is Matric fail. You have made me proud as all of us failed in India, you have failed in London.” Anupam’s character strikes a chord with the audience who were tired of seeing strict, traditional father characters in the films.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun



Anupam is funny and endearing in the film. While Madhuri and Renuka have a strict mother in Reema Lagoo, Anupam is the true friend of his daughters. He experiments with cooking (when his wife is not around) in the kitchen and romances his wife. He breathed life into this character.

Kya Kehna

This was a difficult role to play but Anupam did complete justice to the character and brought conviction to it. Unlike his previous roles as father, this one had more layers. He is grappling with the fact that his unmarried daughter is pregnant. Initially, Anupam’s character acts strictly and asks his daughter to leave home. However, as we see in the film later, he realises his fault and goes on to fully support his daughter’s decision.

MS Dhoni The Untold Story

Watching Anupam playing a lower-middle-class father who is grappling with his son’s ambition and choices is a complete delight. He understood the nuances of the character and brought a rare conviction her role. As a viewer, you see a myriad of emotions – including pain, love, care, affection, anger — flitting through Anupam’s face perfectly.

Bride and Prejudice

Anupam Kher played a father of five daughters in this Bollywood adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Playing this iconic character from one of the most famous novels by Jane Austen could be tricky after so many actors have played it. However, Anupam was endearing as a protective father who is proud of his daughters and will not allow his wife to harm their interests in any way.

Daddy

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this film had powerful performances by Anupam Kher and Pooja Bhatt. Anupam played an alcoholic father who has a difficult relationship with his daughter (Pooja Bhatt). He also got a National Film Award (special jury) for portraying this character. “Daddy was a very unconventional take on a father-daughter relationship. You can’t have every performance as a masterpiece. Daddy is a milestone in everyone’s life. I meet so many people who say the film made their life and improved their relationship with their father,” Anupam told Hindustan Times after the film completed 28 years this year.

Saaransh

Anupam Kher played a 60-year old retired middle-class man when he was barely 28. His portrayal of a grieving father after his son dies in New York garnered accolades from the audience. It was also his first big hit. Anupam has confessed in many interviews that Saaransh is his one of his best films till date. Anupam also won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role.

