Anupam Kher’s Bollywood journey proves that “kuch bhi ho sakta hai”

Here’s wishing Anupam Kher a very happy 63rd. Here’s wishing Anupam Kher a very happy 63rd.

The generation that grew up in the 80s and the 90s has been familiar with the work of Anupam Kher ever since they started watching movies. Be it the comic relief in films like Darr and Ram Lakhan or the actor who added the much-needed gravitas in films like Saaransh and Karma, Kher fought the age obsessed film industry and made it on his own terms.

He might have never been the hero but he was always the actor who was necessary when a director wanted to build up an ensemble cast. It is famously known that Kher made his debut playing an old man when he was just 29. That is an anomaly and while there would be actors who would see this as a disadvantage, Kher took it in his stride and made the most of the opportunities he got henceforth.

He played the father of the bride when he was too young for it and he even played the bad guy who wanted to run the world the way he wanted, but through all of this he made sure that it was his performance that stood out and not the superficial-ness of looks that the film industry is otherwise enamoured with.

In a career spanning over three decades, Kher has marvelously done over 500 films and while that is rare feat, Kher made sure that his contribution never went unnoticed in an industry that doesn’t look beyond the faces on the poster. Whether it was the dependable friend in a film like Lamhe or the submissive father in a film like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Kher’s performances were not dependent on the screen time he got, the audience loved him anyway.

Anupam Kher has often talked about his modest childhood in his interviews. Anupam Kher has often talked about his modest childhood in his interviews.

It was his wide variety of roles that made him the actor that the audience would notice every time. Even though he fell in the category of Best Comedian at the Filmfare Awards every year, every time he played a comic role, it was noticeably different.

In the past few years, Kher has extended his repertoire by appearing in films from all over the world. He also made his thoughts about politics and society crystal clear by voicing them through social media and caught the audience’s attention by hosting his own talk show where the viewers were more than glad to hear stories from his life.

Anupam Kher has often talked about his modest childhood in Shimla in many of his interviews and to hear a man of such calibre talking about his struggles only strengthens our belief in “kuch bhi ho sakta hai” (Anything can happen).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd