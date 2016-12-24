Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: As Anil turns 60, Sonam Kapoor shares this throwback pic

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 60th birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture and wished her father in the sweetest way. Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 60th birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture and wished her father in the sweetest way.

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 60th birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture and wished her father in the sweetest way. Going by the picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram account, one can see a younger Anil Kapoor holding little Sonam. The duo is looking adorable in this throwback picture.

Sonam captioned the picture, “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.- Jim Valvano Happy happy birthday daddy! I’m so proud to be your daughter.. I hope I make you proud everyday.. love you lots! @anilskapoor.”

Earlier, Sonam had shared yet another lovely picture of her father. In the picture, we see Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor posing together for a picture, totally giving us Hum Saath Saath Hai feeling. In fact, it seems they are changing the phrase of ‘a family that eats together, stays together’ to ‘ a family that poses for a picture together, stays together.’

Anil looks young and handsome, as always. Sanjay looks nothing less than a style icon – now we know where Sonam got her attitude from. And Boney, well he totally looks like Arjun. For the ace director and the Ki and Ka actor, we can only think of a phrase that says, like father, like son.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will soon start working on new venture Mubarakan co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor is currently working on Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor.