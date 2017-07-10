Happy birthday Alok Nath: Gandhi, Kamagni and other films where he was not so ‘sanskari babu ji’. See photos, video

Happy birthday Alok Nath: Be it films or his claim to fame role of Haveli Ram in TV series Buniyaad, we have just accepted him in all this roles. Alok Nath was about 20-year-old when he started working in the Ramesh Sippy show. Happy birthday Alok Nath: Be it films or his claim to fame role of Haveli Ram in TV series Buniyaad, we have just accepted him in all this roles. Alok Nath was about 20-year-old when he started working in the Ramesh Sippy show.

Alok Nath is a known name in the television and film industry. We have all grown up watching him play the most respectful father, and he is fondly called the ‘sanskari babuji’ of the industry. And lately this seasoned actor got a whole new image of the same, all thanks to social networking sites. This actor, who is a National School of Drama alumnus, has been a part of a number of films. It was back in the year 1982 that he shared the sliver screen with Hollywood actor Ben Kingsley in the film Gandhi.

Alok Nath is one such actor who has played father to people older than him and we have always loved him doing what he is best at. Be it films or his claim to fame role of Haveli Ram in TV series Buniyaad, we have just accepted him in all this roles. Alok Nath was about 20-year-old when he started working in the Ramesh Sippy show. Around its closure, he ended up playing the role of a person in his 80s.

We know Alok Nath for films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Taal, Pardes, Vivah, and many more. But as he turns 61 today, lets have a look at a few films which we do not know Alok Nath was a part of.

Gandhi: Alok Nath was a 26-year-old young boy then and Gandhi was a British-Indian epic biographical drama film which dramatises the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the leader of India’s non-violent, non-cooperative Independence Movement against the United Kingdom’s rule of the country during the 20th century. While Ben Kingsley was seen as Mahatma Gandhi in the film, Alok Nath played the character of Tyeb Mohammed.

Mashaal: This Yash Chopra directed film had starred Dilip Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rati Agnihotri, Nilu Phule, Iftekhar, Saeed Jaffery, Gulshan Grover, Madan Puri and Amrish Puri. Alok Nath was also a part of the film, released back in the year 1984.

Kamagni: This is one such film when Alok Nath was doing some not so ‘sanskari’ roles. The movie Kamagni directed by Ashok Kumar starred Alok Nath and Tina Munim in the lead. The actor was not only seen romancing her, but was also seen running around the trees. In Kamagni which released in 1987, Alok had also done some sensuous love-making scenes. The actor was quoted saying in one of his interviews, “It was too ahead of its time (Kamagni). After that, I said to myself, ‘Let it be.’ I had gotten fame early. I got money.”

Bol Radha Bol: Alok Nath has also played a few negative roles in Bollywood films, one of which was Bol Radha Bol. He played an antagonist in this David Dhawan directorial, starring Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. Alok Nath played Kishan’s (Rishi Kapoor) uncle who, in the climax is revealed as the main villain of the movie.

Saaransh: This 1984 released film is popular for the performance of Anupam Kher, but this Mahesh Bhatt directed film also had Alok Nath as Pandit /Astrologer.

Apart from spreading awareness about the Indian sanskars and doing kanyadan on-screen, Alok Nath has entertained us in a number of ways.

