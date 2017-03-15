Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: As Alia Bhatt turns 24, her 5 statements that prove she’s mature way beyond her years

Alia Bhatt from then to now: From being Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter to being successful young actress. Alia Bhatt from then to now: From being Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter to being successful young actress.

Alia Bhatt might have become one of the actors you would want to spend your money on and the dream actor for every director but there was a time when she was typecasted and we mean right after her debut with Student of The Year. Alia, who played a glam-girl in the film, was seen as someone who would not be more than eye candy on screen but soon she shed that image with Highway. She followed it up with Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Kapoor & Sons ensuring a place in Bollywood’s top echeleon.

Imtiaz Ali, director of Highway, was not too sure of taking her in Highway as he felt she was too ‘young’ for the strong character in the film but he had to agree that age was just a number. Imtiaz has been quoted in Forbes saying, “I was very excited about this animal that would fit into the character and give it various dimensions. And that is only possible when somebody has emotional depth — and emotional depth can vary with time but it does not completely change in any person with experience.”

Even in an interview with Anupam Kher on his show, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, Alia sounded confident and self-aware of the choices she was making and was going to make. Here are some excerpts:

How confident are you about Highway?

I am not confident at all…my confidence is zero; but I feel this way for every film. It is probably more for Highway because it is a grilling film. I am scared.

During the course of the film did you feel like giving up because it was a ‘grilling’ film?

No, I did not feel like giving up. But I wondered how I was continuing. I was proud of myself; I really pushed myself a lot. There was both mental and physical exertion; I have pushed myself a lot physically and I am happy about it.

She also said that working with unconventional actor like Randeep Hooda was to challenge herself.

Highway got her a status that she wanted but that did not stop her from performing well later. In fact, Irrfan Khan thinks she has the caliber to become an international star, “Alia is gifted, she is a born actress.”

A look at her career graph and lot of us would think that now she’ll act pricey with her fans and even filmmakers. But if you ask her, Alia says that she still hasn’t reached the point. The Udta Punjab actor told HT, “I’m still working towards building a niche for myself. I’m working hard; it’s just my fourth year in B-Town. I can’t escape the loneliness, but when it’s there, I just watch TV and eat ice cream.”

Over the years, we’ve seen her surprising us with performances and blurring out the lines of being as normal as us and being a star everyone aims to be. What could be a better example than the video Varun Dhawan, Alia’s friend, showed when he was at Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan? In this video, Alia is literally crying for a petty issue. And how to forget the innocence while auditioning for Student of The Year?

The actor has managed to keep this innocence intact and ensured she has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood.

