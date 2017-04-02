Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Golmaal Again co-star Parineeti Chopra shares a special click from the sets. See pic

Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and other cast members with the entire crew of Golmaal Again. Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and other cast members with the entire crew of Golmaal Again.

Golmaal Again star Ajay Devgn has just completed the first shooting schedule of the film in Mumbai. And his co-star Parineeti Chopra took the liberty and shared a wonderful picture from the sets tagging the actor on his birthday. She wrote, “”Happppy bdayyy Gopu!!! To one of the most amazing human beings – HAPPYYY BDAY!!! ❤ @ajaydevgn #GolmaalAgainWrap.”

Along with Parineeti and Ajay, the entire cast and crew of the film can bee seen squeezed in the single frame of this family photo. We can spot other actors including Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Tabu, along with director Rohit Shetty. The next schedule, as seen in the picture, is in Hyderabad.

Along with Parineeti Chopra, several other B-town celebrities also took to Twitter to wish Ajay Devgn on his birthday.

Ajay’s co-star from many films, Bipasha said, “Happy birthday dearest @ajaydevgn .Stay blessed and happy always. Hugs.” His Shivaay co-star, Sayyeshaa also wished him and said, “Happy Birthday Ajay sir! Hope you have a super year with all the happiness and health! Lots of love always! @ajaydevgn ❤”

Vivek Oberoi, who starred in Company with Ajay also wished the star and said, “Happy birthday #MallikBhai , hope you have a great year! Love, Chandu! @ajaydevgn #company.”

Riteish Deshmukh called him ‘BAAP of all pranksters’ and said, “Wishing the BAAP of all pranksters & my friend @ajaydevgn a very happy birthday. had d best outdoor shoot of my life thanks 2 him. #CapeTown”

Golmaal Again is the fourth film in the comedy franchise. Its team also celebrated director Rohit Shetty’s birthday on the sets few days back and took a family portrait style picture at that time as well, with all the actors dressed in black. Golmaal Again has been in news for several celebrities visiting the film’s sets. Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt have already been spotted meeting the cast and the crew. We wonder if it is for a cameo role or just a friendly visit. Golmaal Again will release later this year.

