Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Five films which prove why Ajay is one of the most versatile actors of our times

Over the years, Ajay Devgn has picked up roles with a rare incisiveness. As an actor, Ajay lent these characters his own empathy, understanding and a new dimension. He could have easily been reduced to an action hero, but he chose the other way. Ajay’s transformation from a lean, dark, angry action hero to a mature actor who could hold the viewers’ attention, is remarkable. His ability to quickly display a range of emotions remains unmatched. Be it Omkara or Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ajay has come to define finesse and a rare sense of intelligence in his characters. As Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 47th birthday today, we revisit some of the remarkable performances in the actor’s life:

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Ajay Devgn epitomised a loving husband in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic tale of love and betrayal – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film was an open invitation for Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan to come, display their acting talent and go back home with accolades and admiration. However, it was Ajay’s portrayal of a soft-spoken, polite and honest man which won a huge wave of sympathy from the audience. The second half of the film sees him spanning various emotions – from being a grim, moody husband to an understanding companion.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Ajay Devgn plays a con in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha who eventually falls in love with Kajol. The viewers saw Ajay’s character undergoing a change from a rookie, badass guy to someone more self-aware. Any other actor could have played this role with a slight, jarring overacting. As audience, we can relate to his internal vortex of thoughts. And he takes you off feet when he maintains a calm and composed visage even while holding a storm of emotions just beneath the surface. Ajay showed us that being romantic doesn’t always mean bursting into song and dance sequences.

Zakhm

Ajay Devgn’s intense acting prowess was tested in Mahesh Bhatt’s emotional drama Zakhm. This was the film which proved why Ajay wasn’t just limited to the action genre. Playing an illegit son fighting against social stereotypes to get justice to his dead mother, gave the actor enough leverage to explore his limits as a performer. And he did come out with flying colors, and a National Award for Best Actor.

Omkara

Ajay Devgn portrayed Shakespeare’s titular character of Othello in this adaptation. He played a local gangster who becomes the victim of jealousy. Through this film, Ajay hardly shows his muscular power. Instead, he relies on digging out those hard, dark emotions of a lover who is burning in the love of his soulmate. His face – hard, stoic and composed, breaks into a smile every time he sees his lover. How many times do you get to see this on screen?

Company

Ajay played a gangster in Ram Gopal Varma’s film Company. What holds your attention is the easy pace and mannerisms of Ajay in the film. Just with a flick of a cigarette, he makes you take note of his shifting mood.

