Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra: A look at the guarded life of Bollywood’s hit filmmaker and Yash Raj honcho

Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra: Aditya Chopra has directed only four film in a career spanning almost three decades. Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra: Aditya Chopra has directed only four film in a career spanning almost three decades.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra turns 46 today and this becomes one more reason to think about the long list of path-breaking films this man has served us as a director, producer and screenwriter too for years. And as much as his films are larger than life and opulent affair, the Yash Raj Films’ honcho prefers to stay away from the lime light. Apart from very rare handful of pictures, Aditya is never snapped on cameras. He is a private man no doubt, and prefers his work to do the talking for him. But the family dramas and romantic films he has delivered over the years have a major share in the growth of Hindi film Industry.

During the promotions of his last directorial Befikre, Adi Chopra somehow broke that wall between him and the world and penned down a letter about why the film was important to him. Not just that, in one of the rarest moments, he was even seen in a picture with the film’s lead pair – Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor.

Aditya Chopra was 18-year-old when he started as an assistant director, working with his father Yash Chopra in films like Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991) and Darr (1993). Aditya wrote his first screenplay for his father’s Parampara (1992) and his mother’s independently produced film Aaina (1993). Aaina was also the only film which wasn’t directed by his father where he served as an assistant director.

Aditya started independently at the young age of 23 and directed one of Bollywood’s iconic and biggest blockbusters of all-time – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, starring Shahrukh Khan and Kajol. Adi had even written this film. Not many know that he had started work on DDLJ’s script way back in 1990, and took enough time in finalising it after writing about five drafts of the film’s original script. He was just 19-year-old then.

It is said that Aditya even managed to convince his brother Uday Chopra and good friend Karan Johar, both aspiring film makers then, to enter the film industry as assistant directors with DDLJ. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge eventually went on to become one of the biggest hits of all times.

Aditya has written and produced a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films under the YRF banner like Veer-Zaara (2004), Fanaa (2006), Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), The Dhoom Trilogy (2004, 2006 and 2013) and Sultan (2016). He even tried to break away from being typecast and forayed into production of off-beat films like Kabul Express (2006), Chak De! India (2007), Rocket Singh (2009), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Fan (2016), that do not necessarily fit into the realms of ‘masala’ films.

Aditya Chopra has directed only four film in a career spanning almost three decades – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein (2000), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Befikre (2016).

Though he might have always kept his personal life under wraps, his divorce with first wife Payal Khanna was quite known and then his rumoured affair with actor Rani Mukerji. Though both Adi and Rani never spoke about it publicaly, Currently, On April 21, 2014, the two surprised everyone with the announcement of their secret wedding in Paris.

In December 2015, Rani gave birth to their daughter Adira. Though mystery man Aditya Chopra has always been reserved and guarded, he is enjoying his family life currently.

Check this picture shared by birthday boy Aditya Chopra’s brother Uday Chopra earlier:

Thanks @MosesSapir for sharing, love it! My mom looks so gorgeous and the little one is my brother. Who knew he’d grow up to be Voldemort pic.twitter.com/ehtbpuSPnc — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 21, 2017

Currently Aditya Chopra is serving as the head of India’s multi-national film, media and entertainment conglomerate, Yash Raj Films (YRF). We hope that the filmmaker keeps churning out a lot more unique love stories, something that is his forte. Here’s withing Aditya Chopra a very happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd