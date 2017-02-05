Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan gives throwback to son’s 12th birthday, Bollywood sends warm wishes

Abishek Bachchan celebrates his 41st birthday today. Abishek Bachchan celebrates his 41st birthday today.

As Abhishek Bachchan turns 41 today, wishes are pouring in from all corners. His friends and family members are taking to the social media since early morning, to wish the actor on his special day. While close friend Bipasha Basu shared an adorable selfie, Karan Johar posted a picture where the director is kissing his Dostana actor. But what stands apart is father Amitabh Bachchan’s beautiful tweet.

The megastar shared an unseen picture of Abhishek when he was just 12, which was much before he made his foray into films. Amitabh wrote, “A Chelsea win .. a Pizza from Daughter’s favorite .. wishes at 12 .. and another year for Abhishek gone by ..#HappyBirthdayAB.”

Well, this picture is surely for the keeps as it also reveals that the Dhoom actor has been a big football fanatic since childhood. And eventually, he went on to become one of the owners of a football team titled Chennai FC in Hero Football premier league.

Abhishek made his acting debut with J.P. Dutta’s Refugee in 2000, alongside Kareena Kapoor. After a series of average films, he gave his first commercial hit after four years with Dhoom. Abhishek is now an integral part of the Bollywood’s action franchise, that has already given three films, all of them blockbusters.

T 2524 – A Chelsea win .. a Pizza from Daughter’s favorite .. a wishes at 12 .. and another year for Abhishek gone by ..#HappyBirthdayAB pic.twitter.com/N7sPIV2RUn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2017

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in Phir Milenge and Dostana’s song “Shut Up and Dance” wrote on Twitter, “Happpppyiest Birthday to my dearest @juniorbachchan, ” Bhaiyyu” u are Mr Nice Guy” personified .Stay happy and positive as u always are.”

Sonu Sood, whose recent film Kung Fu Yoga starring Jackie Chan has released in India, wished his Happy New Year co-star with a sweet message too. “Happy birthday my brother. There is no one like u. Love u @juniorbachchan.”

Abhishek’s ‘Masakali’ from Delhi 6, Sonam Kapoor wished him too. She posted a short video from the film and along with it wrote a message for the actor to wish him on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @bachchan !! #Delhi6 was special, and so are you 🤗🤗”

Happpppyiest Birthday to my dearest @juniorbachchan, ” Bhaiyyu” u are Mr Nice Guy” personified .Stay happy and positive as u always are😬 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 5, 2017

Happy birthday my brother. There is no one like u. Love u @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/DdYDVzPzcD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 5, 2017

We hope you have a great birthday Abhishek Bachchan. Here’s wishing you a great year ahead!

