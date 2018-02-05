Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Farah Khan to Anil Kapoor, celebs wish Junior Bachchan

From Amitabh Bachchan to Farah Khan, celebrities shower birthday wishes on Abhishek Bachchan. From Amitabh Bachchan to Farah Khan, celebrities shower birthday wishes on Abhishek Bachchan.

From his father Amitabh Bachchan to his dear friend Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar — Bollywood celebrities filled Twitter with good wishes for Abhishek Bachchan on his 42nd birthday on Monday.

Abishek, son of Amitabh and actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, made his acting debut in 2000 with Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor. Since his debut, he has featured in several films like Yuva, Guru, Happy New Year, Sarkar and Dostana.

Here are the wishes for the actor, who is married to Aishwarya Rai and has a daughter with her:

Our relationship in a picture 😂he pretends he hates me overprotecting n mothering him, while actually loving it!! Happy birthday 2 my favourite boy @juniorbachchan 1of the finest actors iv worked with.. LOVVV UUU♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/bt7pkwKjXg — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 5, 2018

Wishing my dearest friend, my brother @juniorbachchan a very happy birthday.. have a great great one . Big hug 🤗 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 5, 2018

Happy Birthday to the oh so witty & charming @juniorbachchan!! May you reach new heights as an actor & entrepreneur! Have a fantastic year! Lots of love! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 5, 2018

To my lil b….@juniorbachchan bhidu happy birthday …. big hugs — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 5, 2018

Happy birthday @juniorbachchan 🙏🏻🙃🌈 .Wishing you the bestest year ahead ❤️ — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) February 5, 2018

@juniorbachchan Wish you a very very Happy Birthday AND THE MOST EXTRAORDINARY AND SUCCESSFUL YEAR YET BROOOOOOOOO… Love you my man. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 5, 2018

Happy bday @juniorbachchan !! Thank u for being my first 'co-star' from my curly hair days .. have a great year ahead 🙏🙏 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 5, 2018

@juniorbachchan Happy Birthday to our Football team captain. See you soon:) — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) February 5, 2018

@juniorbachchan happy birthday to u bro may god bless u more n more happiness n power to ur positive energy towards life’ n people … — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) February 5, 2018

Wish u a very happy birthday @juniorbachchan !!stay happy and blessed always..u r awesome and we love u loads🤗🤗 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) February 5, 2018

Happy birthday @juniorbachchan .. big hug & best wishes always brother. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 5, 2018

A v happy birthday @juniorbachchan. have a fabulous year buddy — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 5, 2018

Happy birthday brother @juniorbachchan!! — Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) February 5, 2018

Happy birthday Brotherman! @juniorbachchan Have a super one! 🤗 — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) February 5, 2018

Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday Beera @juniorbachchan !!have a good one!!🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) February 5, 2018

