Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Karan Johar to Anil Kapoor, how Bollywood wished Mr Perfectionist

Superstar Aamir Khan turned 52 today, and several Bollywood celebrities and took to Twitter to wish the actor. Superstar Aamir Khan turned 52 today, and several Bollywood celebrities and took to Twitter to wish the actor.

Superstar Aamir Khan turned 52 today, and several Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla took to Twitter to send their love and good wishes to the Dangal actor. For various valid reasons, he is known as Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood and even before becoming a superstar, he had stood out as a talented actor during the initial days of his career. To the millennials, he is more popular for films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Ghajini, Talash, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots and PK.

Here is how the stars of Bollywood wished him:

Juhi Chawla who made her debut with Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and went on to deliver superhits like Andaz Apna Apna and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, wrote, “Aammmiirrr… Haapppyyyy biirtthhddaayyy!,” while sharing memorable pictures with the actor.

Singer Mika Singh wrote,” Happy birthday to the perfectionist, Mr Aamir Khan… The Legendary super hit movie maker! God bless you, big bro.”

Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee too wished the superstar,” Happy birthday to Mr Perfectionist of the industry Aamir Khan many many happy returns of the day.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Bollywood producer, filmmaker and now a new daddy of twins Karan Johar wished Aamir Khan, “Happy Birthday Aamir Khan… May the force always be with you.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote,” Happy Birthday Dear Aamir Khan. Thank you for making my movie watching experience magical. Have a great one… A blessed one. Love always.”

Many happy returns of the day @aamir_khan , thank u for your incredible cinema & hope u continue to inspire us all! Have a spectacular year! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) March 14, 2017

You set a benchmark with everything you do!! Friendship & Inspiration always! Happy Birthday @aamir_khan — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 14, 2017

Happy birthday @aamir_khan ….may the force always be with you!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 14, 2017

Happy birthday to the perfectionist,Mr @aamir_khan..The Legendary super hit movie maker! God bless you big bro :) — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) March 14, 2017

Happy birthday to Mr Perfectionist of the industry @aamir_khan many many happy returns of the day. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) March 14, 2017

Aamir Khan, in an interview today, said that presently he is only working on his upcoming film, Thugs Of Hindustan alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Also read: Aamir Khan says he will never join politics: There’s a lot I can contribute, staying in creative field

After Dangal, he was well appreciated for appearing in a television advertisement that hailed the importance of girl child in the society.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd