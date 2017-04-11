On Hanuman Jayanti, Salman Khan is back as Bajrangi Bhaijaan but with a twist. Watch video

Salman Khan shares a teaser of Hanuman Da Damdaar on Twitter. Salman Khan shares a teaser of Hanuman Da Damdaar on Twitter.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Salman Khan has given the perfect gift to his fans and children in India. The actor, who won hearts as Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, has come back but this time in a different avatar. The actor shared a teaser of an upcoming film, Hanuman Da Damdaar, in which the actor is reportedly giving his voice to the lead character. Apart from him, the voice cast of the film includes Javed Akhtar, Saurabh Shukla, Vinay Pathak, Raveena Tandon, Kunal Kemmu and Makarand Deshpande.

This film would be directed by Ruchi Narain, who in the past has won several awards for her scripts. She won the Filmfare award for writing Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi and then made KAL (Yesterday & Tomorrow) which won the Osian’s Cinefan Critic’s Choice Award. Apart from Hanuman Da Damdaar, Ruchi is working on an untitled film for Dharma Productions. Soon, she would also start working on a television series for Life Ok, which is said to be an adaptation of famous American series. However, nothing about the project has been revealed as of yet.

This is not for the first time that an animation film on Hanuman has been made. Earlier too, several films and series were made on this Indian god. But what makes Hanuman Da Damdaar quite different is the fact that it is being backed by so many legendary actors, especially Salman, who would make his voice-over debut with this film. On the work front, apart from this project, Salman is busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. Salman will also be seen in Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan. The film is scheduled for Eid release this year.

