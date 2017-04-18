Hanuman Da Damdaar trailer: Salman Khan gives Hanuman a Dabangg twist, watch video

Hanuman Da Damdaar: Salman Khan has given voice to the grown-up Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Da Damdaar: Salman Khan has given voice to the grown-up Lord Hanuman.

The title, Hanuman Da Damdaar, might have left you wondering why a mythological film meant for children has such a Bollywood-ish title. Well, worry no more for this is the pefect summer watch for your kids. The voice cast, with Salman Khan as Hanuman, allayed some of our fears and now the trailer has landed and we are extremely excited as this animation film presents the story of Lord Hanuman like never before. While we do not know who has done the voice-over for young Hanuman, what made us really excited was the news of Salman Khan, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Bollywood, doing voice-over for the grown-up Hanuman. And by the way, the actor retains the essence of being Salman Khan in this role too.

For all those who are a big Salman fans, you are in for a surprise as you hear Hanuman saying, “Ek baar joh maine commitment karli toh main phir apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta.” His character is kept under wraps but as the trailer ends, Salman says, “Hata sawan ki ghata, what about my katha? Kahaani jisme tha action, suspense and emotion. And kaise bana Hanuman.”

Watch | Hanuman Da Damdaar trailer

The trailer ends with the dialogue, “Jahaan na pohuche Superman, waha pohuche Hanuman,” which seems to be an attempt by the makers to attract Indian kids who are obsessed with Avengers and Justice League. What makes this trailer interesting is that it is not serving mythology to children in language they have hard time relating to, instead the feel of the film is very contemporary.

Apart from Salman, the Ruchi Narain directorial has the voice cast of Javed Akhtar, Saurabh Shukla, Vinay Pathak, Raveena Tandon, Kunal Kemmu and Makarand Deshpande, who are refreshing in their animated avatars. The film will release on May 19.

