EXCLUSIVE Hansal Mehta supports Kangana Ranaut but with a difference: I am nepotistic, you can’t stop nepotism

Just when we thought that the entire debate over nepotism is done and dusted, Kangana Ranaut’s take on it at a recent event brought it all back to the limelight. So yes, the ball is still rolling with people in favour of and against Kangana.

Hailing Kangana for her closing statement over the entire nepotism row, Hansal Mehta in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, said that the entire meaning of nepotism was blown out of proportion, and that Kangana Ranaut through her recent statement has clearly stated that people need to grow out of nepotism and give equal opportunities to outsiders to work.

“The entire nepotism statement was blown out of proportion. She (Kangana) put it in the context in her latest interview. By saying this, and pointing out that our footsteps need to be carved in hands of time. One can learn from this. She is wanting people to grow beyond the nepotistic network.”

He continued that one cannot put an end to nepotism, “See, nepotism would never end. I will also be nepotistic. My son is a budding filmmaker, so when I have a chance, I will launch him.” He stated that nepotism does not question you for putting your family first but it raises a debate over not giving equal opportunities to outsiders as you do to relatives.

The director went on to call Kangana a star who inspires him in many ways, “I am fortunate that in my lifetime, I have worked with three finest actors of our country, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee. With Kangana, there is an added advantage of her being a superstar. There is no doubt about the fact that she is a superstar not only because of being a mainstream actor but also for speaking her mind without fear and by doing so, she is setting an example. I am older than her but she inspires me.”

For those who are unaware of Kangana’s last statement on nepotism, the actor said that nepotism is not an objection but an observation stating that people should not be rejected because of not being able to speak fluent English. She said that people need to be more democratic rather than pointing fingers at each other and making the entire debate look like a fight.

“The fact that today in the industry we have a lot more democratic environment is also because of people like us who have been working at it. I see newcomers easily say ‘I can’t talk in English I will only talk in Hindi.’ It’s because we have made it appear cool. We are going to make outsiders feel and appear cool. That is my prerogative as an individual. If I don’t do that then what is the purpose of my journey? This is a healthy talk. We should all work it out and not point fingers and make it sound like a fight but to make the society more democratic for everyone,” she concluded.

Hansal has worked with Kangana in Simran, which is to release soon at the theatres. The director is working on a web-series at present, which would bring the life of Subhash Chandra Bose alive. The web-series would be aired on ALTBalajiMotionPictures and stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

